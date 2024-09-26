Bears News: NFL Insider Hints at Significant Lineup Change Coming Up Week 4

Running back Roschon Johnson gave the Chicago Bears‘ ground game brief glimpses of life in the team’s 21-16 Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

After being a healthy scratch Week 1 and seeing minimal time Week 2, the second-year back finally saw action on offense against the Colts, and he made the most of his opportunities.

Johnson’s numbers weren’t eye-popping or anything; He ran the ball eight times for 30 yards (3.8 yards per carry), also catching 4 passes for 32 yards. But considering Chicago’s top running back, D’Andre Swift, has 68 yards on 37 carries (1.8 yards per carry) on the season in a starting role, the Bears could do a lot worse than Johnson.

Based on a new report from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Johnson could get the start when the Los Angeles Rams come to Soldier Field Week 4.

“Watch for Bears running back Roschon Johnson to possibly get an extended look this week,” Fowler wrote on September 25. “Chicago has struggled mightily to run the ball and turned to Johnson, more of a bruiser, for eight carries in Week 3 vs. the Colts. The Bears need to get downhill faster.”

Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift Hans’t Lived Up to the Hype, or His Hefty Contract

The Bears signed Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason with the aim of making him their lead back. So far through three games, that hasn’t worked out well at all.

Per PFF, Swift has just one run of 10 or more yards this season and is netting just 1.7 yards after contact per rushing attempt in three games. In his lone appearance against the Colts, Johnson averaged 3.5 yards after contact per carry and forced two missed tackles. It’s easy to see why Chicago may want to see what Johnson can do with more snaps.

As for Swift’s his snaps have decreased each week since the season began. He played 70% of the team’s offensive snaps Week 1, 66% Week 2 and 53% Week 3. It’s clear Bears first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron wanted to get Swift going early, but it just hasn’t happened. Now, it’s time to give Johnson — and hopefully Khalil Herbert — more looks.

Roschon Johnson & Khalil Herbert Should Alternate in Starting Roles for Bears Over Next Few Weeks

After seeing glimpses of Johnson’s playmaking ability, fans and analysts alike clamored for of the former Texas RB.

“Need to see more Roschon Johnson in the backfield,” Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante wrote on X. “The run game isn’t working no matter who’s at RB, but Swift ain’t it. Roschon’s at least looked competent at times.”

Trouble is, the Bears — namely, Waldron — went away from Johnson after the RB played well early on against the Colts.

“The Bears leaned into Roschon Johnson, their biggest back, early. But then Waldron stopped. Five of Johnson’s eight carries came in the first quarter,” Adam Jahns of The Athletic wrote on September 24, adding:

“Johnson may not be able to do everything that D’Andre Swift can do, but he is a physical, downhill runner. His play style could be what the Bears need right now in their zone scheme.”

There’s also Herbert, who should be seeing far more action than he has been. Herbert has just 8 carries for 16 yards and a score this season, and has primarily been used in short yardage situations. He had over 700 yards on the ground in 2022 and over 600 yards rushing in 2023, and has demonstrated solid playmaking ability in the past.

We’ll see if Waldon’s plan includes more Herbert, as well.