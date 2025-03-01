Bears Insider Puts Future of Hometown Fan Favorite in Doubt

Over the last three years, linebacker Jack Sanborn has become a fan favorite in Chicago.

A native of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Sanborn’s playing speed made up for his lack of physical speed, as he developed a reputation for getting to the ball carrier quickly.

Currently a restricted free agent (RFA), other teams will get the chance to make the fourth-year LB offers, and one top insider covering the team doesn’t believe the Bears will make every effort they can to keep the hometown backer around.

Noting DT Chris Williams and CB Josh Blackwell were the team’s “top candidates for an RFA tender,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune doesn’t think Sanborn is as valued.

“Don’t rule out the possibility of a tag for strong-side linebacker Jack Sanborn, but the first two seem likelier,” Biggs wrote on February 28.

First, Some Info About RFA Tenders

The RFA tender process applies to players who have completed three accrued seasons while also having an expired contract. Teams can place one of three tenders on an RFA, giving them the right to match any offer the player signs with another team. These tenders are:

First-round tender (highest cost, highest compensation if the player leaves)

Second-round tender

Right of First Refusal (ROFR) tender, which offers no compensation if the player leaves, only the ability to match the offer.

The 2025 projected tender amounts are approximately $7.4 million for a first-round tender, $5.4 million for a second-round tender and $3.2 million for the ROFR tender, according to Over the Cap.

The tender process allows teams to retain young, contributing players at a relatively low cost, but also gives the player some negotiating power if other teams see untapped potential. This system balances the team’s control with the player’s opportunity to explore the market.

Will Bears Keep LB Jack Sanborn in 2025, or Let Him Walk?

Factoring in Sanborn’s production, upside and cost efficiency, there are several compelling reasons for Chicago to keep him in 2025.

In 2023, Sanborn appeared in all 17 games and finished with 59 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback hits despite playing in a rotational role alongside Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. His instincts, particularly against the run, have made him a valuable asset in early-down situations.

Sanborn’s versatility also has value when it comes to special teams. In 2023, Sanborn played over 66% of the Bears’ special teams snaps, and in 2024, he played 84% of their special teams snaps. Beyond his on-field contributions, Sanborn’s leadership and work ethic have earned praise from coaches and teammates alike.

Why Bears Could Move On From Sanborn

On the flip side, the Bears might be willing to move on from Sanborn if they feel confident in upgrading his position through draft or in free agency. While Sanborn has shown promise, his athletic profile is somewhat limited compared to other linebackers, particularly in coverage situations.

According to PFF, Sanborn allowed 86.7% completion rate when targeted over his career, making him a liability on passing downs.

If another team values Sanborn more highly than Chicago does, the Bears could allow him to walk if the compensation is right. If Chicago places a low-level RFA tender (approximately $3.2 million) and another team signs Sanborn to a higher offer sheet, the Bears could simply decline to match.

While Sanborn is a solid depth piece, the Bears may feel comfortable letting him go if his market value outpaces his perceived role. In a salary cap-driven league, every dollar matters, and for a player who primarily offers early-down run support and special teams value, the Bears could opt to allocate those funds elsewhere.

Regardless, Sanborn’s name will be one to watch this offseason.