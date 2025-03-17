Bears Could Reunite With Former QB to Give Caleb Williams ‘Veteran Presence’

Quarterback Brett Rypien spent the 2024 offseason with the Chicago Bears before the team released him.

Serving as QB3 behind starter Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent, Chicago let Rypien go to pursue a QB2 opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings, but some believe a reunion could be a possibility.

“If the Bears are comfortable with Bagent as their QB2, they may turn to a veteran presence to work in the QB3 or QB4 role during the offseason program and in training camp,” Windy City Gridiron’s Bill Zimmerman wrote on March 14, adding:

“If the Bears do that, they may be looking for someone with familiarity, either with the Bears or with Ben Johnson. Brett Rypien did a nice job in Chicago last year as a veteran presence with rookie Caleb Williams. The Bears released Rypien so he could have an opportunity to join the Vikings as their QB2, a role he would not have had in Chicago over Bagent.”

A Quick Refresher on Ex-Bears QB Brett Rypien’s Career

Rypien’s collegiate career at Boise State University was distinguished. He concluded his tenure as the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036) and 300-yard passing games (21). Additionally, he recorded 90 touchdown passes against 29 interceptions.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Rypien has played for several teams, including the Bears, Vikings, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets. Over his career, he has appeared in 10 games, with four starts, netting a record of 2–2 as a starter.

Throughout his pro career, the 28-year-old Rypien has completed 98 of 168 passes, (that’s a completion percentage of 58.3%) for 950 yards, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions, culminating in a passer rating of 59.9.

Williams, 23, and Bagent, 24, are young and talented, to be sure, but there’s also something to be said for experience.

A seasoned backup or QB3 can serve as a mentor, providing invaluable guidance to young QBs navigating the complexities of the NFL. Whether it’s understanding how to read defenses, refining decision-making or managing the pressures associated with leading an NFL team, it’s helpful to have someone who’s been around to bounce ideas off of.

The New England Patriots just signed veteran Joshua Dobbs to support their young starter, Drake Maye. Dobbs isn’t that going to scare any defenses, but he may be able to help Maye learn how to do it.

Will Bears Keep Tyson Bagent as QB2?

That’s going to be an interesting subplot to follow for Chicago in 2025.

In his rookie season, Bagent started four games in place of an injured Justin Fields. He went 2-2 in those starts, completing 65.7% of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six INTs. His poise, confidence and game management skills have positioned him as a reliable backup.

But with the Bears investing in Williams as their franchise quarterback, Bagent’s opportunities to ascend to a starting role in Chicago are extremely limited. By trading him, the Bears could capitalize on his current value, likely acquiring draft picks and/or assets to strengthen other areas of their roster.

For Bagent, a trade could also be attractive, as it may present a significant opportunity to compete for a starting quarterback job elsewhere. He has openly expressed a desire to go beyond his current role, noting he possesses “ridiculous, unbelievable aspirations that go far deeper than what I’ve been able to do so far.”

We’ll see what happens, but don’t be surprised if the Bears add another veteran to their QBs room in the coming weeks.