Bears Undrafted Rookie Predicted to ‘Steal’ Roster Spot in Camp

The Chicago Bears have seen at least one undrafted rookie make their 53-man roster in each of head coach Matt Eberflus’ first two seasons at the helm. Could former Troy cornerback Reddy Steward make them three-for-three in 2024?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine identified one UDFA player from each of the NFL’s 32 teams with the best chance of making his team’s active roster following August 27’s cuts and honed in on Steward — a 2023 first-team All-Sun Belt selection — for Chicago after he made some impressive plays in practice over the first few weeks of training camp.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Steward has shown “terrific football instincts” over the past week while running with the first-team defense as their nickel cornerback, holding down the position while starter Kyler Gordon nurses a calf injury. He even snagged a highlight play from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, picking him off in a recent practice and taking the interception to the house for a would-be 6 points.

As Ballentine noted, Steward has never struggled with ball production. He recorded nine interceptions and 33 pass breakups over 59 career games for Troy and had the bulk of his production (seven picks, two pick-sixes and 22 PBUs) during his final two seasons with the Trojans. He earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in both seasons.

“The Bears kept six corners on their initial 53-man roster last season,” Ballentine wrote on August 1 before the team’s first preseason game. “If they decide to go with seven this season, Steward could be in direct competition to steal that final spot.”

Reddy Steward Must Prove Small Frame is No Issue

Steward could have a legitimate chance to crack the Bears’ 53-man roster in 2024. They have three clear starters with Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson on the perimeter and Gordon in the slot, but Terell Smith — a 2023 fifth-round pick — figures to be the only solid lock for one of the depth roles in their rotation at this stage of camp.

Josh Blackwell and Greg Stroman Jr. have each spent the past two seasons with the Bears in some capacity and are Steward’s biggest challengers for a roster spot. But as Biggs pointed out, the Bears “have a pretty good idea about what they have” in the two of them and may entertain a younger, flashier option if Steward continues to stand out.

The question now is whether Steward and his small frame can pass the test of the NFL.

“What I’m hearing is the team will need to see how he’s really tested when he goes against speed,” Biggs wrote on August 2. “Steward is a little on the small side listed at 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, but he was durable during a five-year college career.

“There’s something to like here, but can he be a factor on special teams?”

Leon Jones, Another UDFA, Could Also Push for Spot

Ballentine made his prediction about Steward before the Bears played their preseason opener against the Houston Texans on August 1 (or, at least, most of three quarters before thunderstorms forced them to call the game early). Steward played in the game, too; though, he flew under the radar and made one tackle as the secondary struggled.

The more impressive undrafted rookie cornerback of the night, however, was former Arkansas State standout Leon Jones. Jones — who is bigger than Steward at 6-foot-1, 192 pounds — had the Bears’ only two pass deflections against the Texans, including one on third down that killed Houston’s third drive. He also notched a solo tackle.

The Bears still have far too much competition left to start declaring any winners, but both Steward and Jones have done their parts putting themselves on the map over the first few weeks of camp. The true test will come on special teams, where the Bears will expect their fifth and sixth cornerbacks in the rotation to contribute regularly.

Jones might have an advantage over Steward in the third phase due to his size, but both rookie cornerbacks bear watching as Chicago heads deeper into its preseason slate.