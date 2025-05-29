Atlanta Falcons Resign Key Member of Offensive Line

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a two-year contract with center Ryan Neuzil worth $9.5 million. He will replace Drew Dalman as the full-time starter as he signed with the Chicago Bears during the offseason. Neuzil gained valuable experience as he played in every game last season while starting 8 games. Head coach Raheem Morris views Neuzil as an important piece on the line this season.

“We had eight games that he was able to go out there and be competitive and play at a very high level,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at the Annual League Meeting earlier this month. “To be able to go watch him get the confidence that way, we feel really good about what Neuzil can do.

“Even before that. Watching him in practice, doing some things he was able to do. Watching the continuity between him and Mike just throughout the season, with those guys being the 2s at certain points in the season and the 1s at certain points in the season. I feel really good about those guys,” said Morris.

Neuzil is a coaching player

Standing at 6’3” and weighing 303 pounds, Neuzil’s combination of size, strength, and intelligence has made him an indispensable asset to the team. He is dominant in both the run and pass game, Neuzil exemplifies what every coach wants at the position. Offensive coach Dewayne Ledford raves about Neuzil especially his strength and quickness.

“I think Neuzil’s got a lot of strength,” Ledford said. “He may be one of the best athletes on the team. But he’s just got a lot of power. He’s a very explosive guy, just has a lot of power. At the center position, if you’ve got the quickness he shows and you need there, along with the power in the middle, it’s a good combination to have, and he’s shown that.”

Young and already good, Neuzil protects Michael Penix with poise, rarely gets beaten, and is a huge reason the Falcons’ offense stays efficient under pressure.

Neuzil impact on the team

Ryan was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2021. He was benched during the season once Dalman returned from his injury however despite these setbacks, his leadership remained unwavering. As the veteran presence on an evolving offensive line, he played a pivotal role in integrating starters and maintaining cohesion. His ability to mentor younger players and adapt to lineup changes underscored his value beyond physical performance.

Neuzil has the opportunity to be a center in the league and maybe an all-pro. He has all the skills to be a good center in this league. He played a career 577 snaps last season as he looks to build on that experience from last season. Tough, smart, and consistent Neuzil brings physical dominance and versatility to Atlanta’s resurgent offensive line. It should be fun times in Atlanta as they have secured the entire offense line for the next couple of seasons.