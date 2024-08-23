Bears Could Reunite With Former DE Currently ‘On the Bubble’

Could their need for pass rushers ultimately lead the Chicago Bears to a reunion with one of their former defensive lineman?

Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris began his NFL career with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent four years with the team before signing a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Now entering Year 4 with the Jags, SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron has labeled Robertson-Harris as a bubble player who could wind up getting cut.

“RRH began his career in the Windy City,” SB Nation noted. “I thought he had a good year in 2023 with the Jags, but their young defensive linemen have had really good camps, and veteran free agent signing Arik Armstead could have Robertson-Harris on the bubble.”

If Roy Robertson-Harris Gets Cut, Bears Should Try to Sign Him

Heading back to where it all began could have some appeal for the 31-year-old Robertson-Harris. The Bears have a hard-hitting, playmaking defense, and he could fill a key role in it. Chicago has been in the market for a defensive end, so if RRH were to become available, it would present an intriguing opportunity.

After spending the 2016 season on the Bears’ reserve/non-football illness list, RRH saw his first NFL action in 2017. He finished with 2.0 sacks and 4 quarterback hits, and became increasingly more effective after that.

In 2018, he had his best statistical season with Chicago, amassing 3.0 sacks, 3 tackles-for-loss and 11 QB hits in 16 games (0 starts). He followed that up with 2.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and 3 TFLs in 15 games (seven starts) in 2019.

A shoulder injury limited him in 2020, which would be his final season with the Bears. He played in eight games (six starts) that year and netted 10 tackles (one for loss) and 5 QB hits.

He primarily played a reserve/rotational role for Chicago, but he has been a starter for the Jaguars each of the last three seasons.

After missing three games his first year with Jacksonville in 2021, RRH hasn’t missed a game in each of the last two seasons. He has amassed at least 3.0 sacks each of his three seasons with the Jags, also netting 32 QB hits over the last three years.

Where Does RRH Currently Stand With the Jaguars?

That’s unclear heading into the Jags’ final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Jaguars sat 22 starters in their second preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. RRH was not one of them.

RRH played through an ankle injury late last year, and he has been recovering this offseason. The team says that’s the reason he has been on the field so much during the preseason.

“Roy’s been doing a really good job. I think, too, he missed a lot of springtime with his injury. Again, it takes some time, just learning the techniques and learning the details of the defense,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated.

RRH signed a three-year, $23.4 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 before inking a three-year, $21.6 million extension in 2023. Considering the Jags would save just $800,000 in cap space by releasing Robertson-Harris, it’s not a move that would help them much fiscally this year. In 2025, cutting RRH would save Jacksonville $6.6 million, so that seems more likely.

Still, if the Jaguars no longer see a place for Robertson-Harris in 2024, their loss could be Chicago’s gain.