NFL Insider Shares Exec’s Unflattering Perception of Bears WR DJ Moore

Should Rome Odunze supplant DJ Moore as WR1 for the Chicago Bears?

It’s an opinion at least some in league circles hold.

Moore’s numbers support his WR1 status. In 2024, he caught 98 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns, which followed a 2023 campaign that saw him net over 1,300 yards receiving. His ability to create separation and rack up yards after-the-catch made him the top target for quarterback Caleb Williams and his performance has earned him a four-year, $110 million contract extension.

Insider Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog spoke to four different sources within the league, including a current scout and an executive, to try to gauge the perception of how those around the NFL view Moore in particular. The responses he got weren’t exactly flattering.

“Rome should be the primary target and Moore should be the second guy,” one source told Hughes. When he asked another source what was up with Moore, the response he got was harsh: “Nothing.”

DBB’s Report Reveals Interesting Choice for Chicago Bears: DJ Moore or Rome Odunze as WR1?

For what it’s worth, Bears new WRs coach Antwaan Randle El seems borderline giddy to work with both Moore and Odunze.

“We can get him the ball in a lot of different ways,” Randle El said about Moore, per the Chicago Tribune. “I see him (being) used in a lot of ways. A lot of times you see him catching these screens. But he can run routes. He can move inside and do different things too. I am excited about that.”

New offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson should help, too.

“I liked his intensity,” Odunze said about Johnson on Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show back in February. “I thought he brought a level of intensity that was inspiring and kind of uplifting. I think he’s going to bring that to the organization, the team as a whole, and I think that’s what we need.”

Still, Moore will have to produce and continue to earn his $110 million contract if he wants to maintain his status as WR1. “This is the most important season of his career,” a different source told Hughes about Moore. “He has to buy into what Ben preaches because if he doesn’t, they’ll move on.”

A Closer Look at Chicago Bears WRs Room Heading Into 2025 Training Camp

Odunze, the Bears’ No. 9 overall pick in 2024, had a rookie campaign that disappointed some, but it needs to be looked at in context.

He hauled in 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns last year, showing flashes of his potential, including two 100-yard games. While his overall production was modest, it’s important to consider he was part of a beyond-lackluster offense, and behind more established receivers like Moore and Keenan Allen.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen picked Odunze as his breakout candidate for 2025, and with Allen gone and a new staff keen on maximizing his potential, it’s fair to expect Odunze to out-perform Moore.

The addition of second-round rookie Luther Burden III, known for his versatility and explosive playmaking ability, could also take some targets from Moore, as their size and skill sets are similar. The Bears also signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus in the offseason, also adding return specialist Devin Duvernay. Third-year receiver Tyler Scott will compete for a roster spot, as well.

Odunze’s development will be a top storyline to watch this coming season, as will Moore’s progression in Johnson’s offense. If both WRs shine, it’ll be the best-case scenario for Chicago.