Bears’ Rome Odunze Sends Bold Message on Caleb Williams After Injury

Caleb Williams‘ teammates in the Chicago Bears locker room have an unwavering belief in the quarterback when he’s healthy, which has persisted even after he suffered the first serious injury of his career against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Williams pulled up lame with hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter, which stopped a Bears’ comeback drive in its tracks. He required help off the field and a cart ride into the locker room, during which he teared up and draped a towel over his head before removing it to pump his arm emphatically with a thumbs up for the crowd.

The team has scheduled an MRI for Monday morning, after which Chicago should provide a sense of how long Williams will sit out. But after the game, wide receiver Rome Odunze was defiant in the face of injury and bold in his prediction that the Bears’ quarterback will return to the huddle with haste.

“We know we’re going to get him back soon,” Odunze said, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s a very resilient guy.”

Caleb Williams Left Soldier Field Under His Own Power Sunday in Good Sign for Bears

Williams couldn’t put any pressure on his leg as he hopped down the sideline to the medical cart, though he appeared in better shape following the game.

Observers witnessed Williams walking under his own power, albeit with a slight limp, behind the scenes following Chicago’s disappointing loss to the Vikings.

Williams has never missed a game across his two-plus-year career, starting all 36 regular season contests and both playoff games since joining the Bears as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Odunze came in with Williams in the same year and the same round as his fellow top-10 pick (No. 9 overall), and the two quickly developed a bond that has grown over the last two and a half years.

Bears Likely to Start Tyson Bagent Against Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3

Even in a best-case scenario, it is likely that Williams will miss at least some time. In the interim, the team will turn to backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Bagent has played in 12 games since joining the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Most of his action came across four starts (2-2) during his rookie campaign as a temporary replacement for then starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Bagent is a career 66.4 percent passer, tallying a total of 917 yards, three TDs and six INTs. He has also tallied 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Chicago hosts the Philadelphia Eagles for a Monday Night Football matchup on September 28. The Eagles have started the campaign 2-0 with narrow victories over the Washington Commanders in Week 1 and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.