Bears’ Rome Odunze, D’Andre Swift, Suffer Injuries Before Season

Just as the Chicago Bears were finally getting healthier with defensive end Austin Booker returning to practice, things took a dark turn on offense.

According to Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears and several other reporters, two offensive weapons suffered injuries in practice on September 3rd — wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back D’Andre Swift.

“The bad news is that Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift didn’t finish practice,” Hoge tweeted out.

“Odunze seemed to be favoring his right foot and left after the walk-through period. Swift got banged up at the beginning of the long-drive period at the end of practice. Hobbled straight to the garage area and we didn’t see him again.”

Bears Suffer Offensive Setback With Injuries for Rome Odunze, D’Andre Swift

While there are no updates at the time this article is published, the hope is that both Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift are able to get back on the field sooner rather than later.

One thing to note with Odunze is that the foot injury that was bothering him last season was his left foot. This recent injury he suffered is on his right foot.

As for Swift, it doesn’t sound good. Sports PT Jeff Mueller shared his thoughts based on what Bears reporters were saying about Swift’s reaction and mannerisms when he was injured, saying, “D’Andre Swift potentially the bigger concern, granted ‘significant discomfort’ visibly isn’t always a direct indicator of severity.”

With Kyle Monangai still not practicing, the Bears could be without the dynamic RB punch to start the season.

It sucks that Swift is now injured right before the season, especially when he’s had such a terrific offseason.

“Feel like one of my better camps as far as stacking days, being consistent and things like that,” Swift said on Wednesday.

Bears Thin At Running Back

Let’s say D’Andre Swift isn’t ready to go come Week 1 and Kyle Monangai isn’t 100% either; that’s a recipe for disaster. The only other running back on the 53-man roster at the moment is Roschon Johnson, which means the Bears will have to elevate one or both Salvon Ahmed and Zavier Scott from the practice squad.

Ahmed signed with the Bears this offseason from Miami, and Scott was recently snatched from the Minnesota Vikings after he was released.

Hopefully one or both can step up if they are called up to the active roster, and the Bears will continue to have to go with the next man up while Odunze and Swift recover.

General manager Ryan Poles commented on potentially handing Swift an extension after the season, saying, “Yeah, it’s definitely something we need to look at, and we will look at. I think he’s done a great job. I love his approach this offseason. He looks amazing, and it’s his second year in the system, too. So I like where he’s at right now. This is where this job gets tough, is really trying to figure out how you want to allocate everything, not only for now, but into the future. So we’ll have those conversations and see where we want to go with it. But I love Swift, and I love the way that he’s working.”

The Bears travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on September 13th at 1 PM Eastern Time.