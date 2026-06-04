Bears’ Rome Odunze Injury Concern Sparks Long-Term Career Questions

The Chicago Bears are counting on Rome Odunze to take on an even bigger role in 2026 after the offseason trade of DJ Moore.

But comments from the third-year receiver this week raised fresh concerns about whether the lingering effects of last season’s foot injury could continue to impact him moving forward.

Odunze missed the final five games of the 2025 regular season with what the Bears described as a stress fracture in his left foot. While the former first-round pick has returned to offseason activities and insists the injury won’t prevent him from making plays, his latest comments painted a concerning picture of the long-term effects.

When asked if his foot had returned to normal, Odunze delivered an answer that quickly caught the attention of Bears reporters and fans alike.

“This is my new normal,” Odunze said. “And it’s not from a standpoint that I’m always in pain, but the way my foot broke there’s callouses in there that create a different type of foot structure with those bones — different types of things that kind of shift things around. So my new normal is kind of what I am going into.”

Veteran Bears reporter Dan Wiederer called it the “most alarming Halas Hall comment of the day,” while NFL analyst Ben Devine responded simply: “This is not good. Yikes.”

Bears’ Rome Odunze Says Foot May Never Fully Return to Normal

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin later shared additional context from Odunze’s remarks, noting that while the stress fracture itself has healed, managing the aftermath will be a constant part of his routine moving forward.

Odunze compared the injury to an ACL tear that never completely returns to its original state.

Rome Odunze Odunze missed the last 5 games of the 2025 regular season with a stress fracture in his foot. When asked how his foot was doing, this was his response ⬇️ 😳 I’m not much for the ‘new normal’ but this is the harsh reality of the situation. He has to learn how to… https://t.co/Ztu7iHClW8 pic.twitter.com/GJDtGf5K1i — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) June 3, 2026

“I don’t think that’s anything that’s going to prohibit me from making plays but I feel like with the break it’s just like when you tear your AC, it’s never really back to normal,” Odunze said.

Despite the reality of his situation, Odunze emphasized that he remains focused on becoming the best receiver possible for Chicago.

“For me, I just want to be the best receiver possible for this team,” Odunze said. “I feel like I provide many assets to do that, and I’m comfortable with a lot of the target share, as well as the other guys getting involved so we can be the best offense possible.”

The timing of the comments is notable given Odunze’s strong start before the injury last season. Through the first four games of 2025, he totaled 20 catches for 296 yards and five touchdowns before the foot issue began limiting his effectiveness.

Former NFL Receiver, Doctor Raise Additional Concerns

Odunze’s comments also drew attention from sports injury specialist Dr. Jesse Morse, who suggested the injury could remain an ongoing challenge.

“I’m not much for the ‘new normal’ but this is the harsh reality of the situation,” Morse wrote on X. “He has to learn how to function with the new stress patterns in his foot that his body used to help him heal.”

Morse added that he could “easily see this linger” and warned that adapting to the altered structure of the foot may be a long-term process.

Former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II offered an even more sobering reaction. Responding to discussion about Odunze’s injury, Robinson referenced his own experience with a navicular fracture.

“Navicular fracture year 9. Just wasn’t the same!” Robinson wrote.

That doesn’t mean Odunze can’t still become a star in Ben Johnson’s offense. The 24-year-old has already recorded 98 receptions, 1,395 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons. However, his comments served as a reminder that even after the fracture heals, the effects of the injury may continue to follow him throughout his career.