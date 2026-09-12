Bears WR Rome Odunze Issues 4-Word Message on Status for Panthers Game

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze didn’t mince words when talking about his status for the team’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Odunze has been battling a calf injury and was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. However, the third-year wideout offered a four-word response to persisting questions about his status.

“I plan on playing,” Odunze said, per Adam Rank.

Bears Have Yet to Clear Rome Odunze for Action in Week 1

While Odunze sent a clear message that he intends to play, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Saturday morning that the team will ultimately make the final call for the wide receiver on Sunday.

“He told reporters that he plans to play,” Fowler said. “It’s one of those situations where he has to be cleared from the team to play, and [head coach] Ben Johnson has to make that call. My understanding is it has not been made yet. It’s a calf strain, so they just wanna make sure that they don’t re-aggravate it if they get him out there a week early, but he is hopeful to play at this point.”

Johnson was optimistic about Odunze’s potential during late-week interviews, but he stopped well short of committing to putting the wideout in the lineup Sunday.

“He’s looked good from my perspective,” Johnson said. “But we also got a long season coming up on us and we want to do what’s right for him for the longterm as well.”

Calf injuries are dangerous in nature given their frequent connection to Achilles tendon ruptures.

Odunze is likely to step into the No. 1 role in the Bears’ wide receiver room following the departure of DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills via an offseason trade.

Odunze missed the final five games of the 2025 regular season with a foot injury and was not nearly as effective when he returned for the team’s two playoff games in January.

Bears Likely to Focus on Colston Loveland Early, Often Against Panthers

Chicago is in an interesting position heading into Carolina given the matchup.

On the one hand, Odunze is not necessarily set up to serve as the focal point of the Bears’ offense in Week 1 given that one of the Panthers’ main strengths is its cornerback room, specifically the top two corners on the outside in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

By contrast, Carolina’s defense is likely to have fits trying to cover the likes of WR Luther Burden III and/or tight end Colston Loveland when they line up in the slot on Sunday. As such, it would make sense that Johnson and company will try to exploit that weakness, which would render Odunze less of a priority target.

However, the Panthers may decide to move one of their elite DBs inside and alter the Bears’ game plan. That will be a more feasible defensive strategy for the Panthers if Odunze isn’t available to put pressure on the outside of the field.