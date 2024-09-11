Encouraging Details Emerge on Bears WR Rome Odunze’s Injury

The Chicago Bears are closely monitoring first-round rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze’s knee injury heading into the second week of the 2024 season, but the team is not ready to rule him out just yet for Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on September 11 that Odunze — who sprained his MCL in Week 1’s win over Tennessee — is “day-to-day” with his knee injury and would not participate in Wednesday’s first practice of the week. He added, though, that the team feels Odunze is “in a good spot” and that his injury is “nothing serious.”

“When you have someone fall on your leg like that and you have that type of deal, it’s always fortunate that it’s not that serious,” Eberflus said before Wednesday’s practice about Odunze’s injury. “And we’re very lucky in that way, very fortunate.”

Odunze’s day-to-day status is an improvement from the initial reports about his injury. When he reported on the results of Odunze’s MRI, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote the No. 9 overall pick would be considered “week-to-week” with an MCL sprain and could miss anywhere from three to six weeks while he recovers.

A more detailed explanation of what happened with Odunze — courtesy of ESPN Chicago’s Marc Silverman — paints a much sunnier outlook for the rookie, though.

Bears ‘Not Totally’ Ruling Out Rome Odunze vs. Texans

Eberflus surprised reporters on September 9 when he revealed the team had “concern” about Odunze’s knee coming off their win over the Titans and that he would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. Before then, there had been no indication Odunze came away from Week 1’s win with an injury — and there’s a good reason why.

According to Silverman, Odunze’s knee checked out fine after the game. It was only when he woke up on Monday morning that his knee felt “tender,” which prompted the team to send him off for an MRI to figure out whether he had sustained any damage.

Here’s the full explanation from Silverman, who shared the inside scoop on Odunze during September 10’s ‘Waddle & Silvy’ afternoon radio show on ESPN Chicago.

Here’s what I was told about Rome. I was talking to somebody and they said after the game that Rome checked out fine. Obviously rolled it, all the tests seemed good. It was sore, but he was fine. And when he woke up on Monday that while he wasn’t overly concerned, he went to the building and told them it was tender. And so, you know, just to be precautious, they sent him for the MRI. It is a Grade 1 MCL sprain. The person I talked to said, as of now, they’re not totally ruling him out [for Week 2 against the Houston Texans], but I would be shocked if he plays.

Bears Also Still Monitoring Keenan Allen’s Heel Injury

Odunze’s injury appears to be the most significant one worth monitoring for the Bears heading into their prime-time matchup with the Texans in Week 2, but they also have another banged-up member of their receiving corps to keep an eye on: Keenan Allen.

According to Eberflus, Allen did not practice on Wednesday as the team wanted to give him more time to rest his injured heel. The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been dealing with a heel issue since he experienced a problem with his cleat — as general manager Ryan Poles described it — during August 24’s practice.

The injury, however, did not keep Allen from playing in the 24-17 win over the Titans. He also received the most passing targets (11) for the Bears ahead of D.J. Moore (eight), making four catches for 29 yards and bucking any notion of injury-related limitations.

For now, it is safe to assume the Bears are purely exhibiting caution with Allen’s heel, especially since Odunze is unlikely to play against the Texans in Week 2. Still, Allen’s status will be worth monitoring until the Bears put out their final injury report.