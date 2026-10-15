Bears’ Rome Odunze Breaks Silence After Packers Blowout, Draft Bust Talk

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze did not have a particularly good game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, nor has he produced a particularly good season five weeks into his third NFL campaign. Meanwhile, puzzled analysts and disillusioned fans are starting to turn up the external volume on the former No. 9 overall pick.

For his part, Odunze sounded focused when speaking with media members on Wednesday, October 14 about bouncing back from a disappointing, and frankly embarrassing, 24-point road loss to the rival Packers in Week 5.

“The only thing that’s going to make us feel better is going out and [getting] a win versus Atlanta,” Odunze said, per Chris Emma of The Score Chicago. “There’s nothing we can kind of hang our hat on at the end [of] the day with a game like that. We want to go out there and play the next opponent and have a winning feeling in our spirit. So, we’re looking to go get that done.”

R0me Odunze Has Struggled With Catch Rate, Ball Security Since Joining Bears

Odunze had three catches for 40 yards on the day against Green Bay, as the offense mustered just seven points. He also lost a fumble following a reception in the middle of the fourth quarter, which was Chicago’s fourth turnover of five that the team committed on the afternoon.

“Rome Odunze is struggling in the NFL for very different reasons than I feared he might,” Jonathan Wood of Windy City Gridiron posted to X on Sunday. “Was worried about his ability to separate at the NFL level, but he’s been really good at that. Instead has problems with drops and fumbles, and can’t make contested catches.”

Odunze has tallied a total of 17 catches for 273 yards on 29 targets this season. He has yet to find the end zone.

The wideout also missed give games down the stretch of last season due to a foot injury, which hampered him in the team’s two playoff appearances in January.

Some Already Consider Rome Odunze Bust Less Than Halfway Into 3rd Season With Bears

Odunze’s lack of elite production has led some to question whether he is a bust, particularly considering his draft status in 2024.

“Rome Odunze hasn’t caught a touchdown since Nov. 9, 2025. Almost 1 full year. 0 TDs this season. 0 in his last 10 games, playoffs included. 4 catches for 8 yards in 2 playoff games. Year 3. Top 10 pick,” the Die-Hard Chicago X account posted Monday. “Is Rome a bust?”

Meanwhile, some fans are just outright characterizing Odunze as a bust without bothering to ask for outside opinions.

“9th overall pick. Rome Odunze is a B U S T #dabears,” one X user posted Sunday below a video of Odunze dropping a pass against the Packers in Week 5. “This is a B U M on your screen.”

It won’t be long before league rules for Chicago to show its hand with regards to Odunze and how the organization views him longterm.

Bears Must Make Critical Call on Rome Odunze’s Contract by Next Spring

The wideout is currently in the third season of his four-year, $22.7 million rookie contract. However, as a former first-round pick, the Bears retain the right to exercise a fifth-year option on Odunze’s deal for the 2028 campaign. The deadline to do so is May 1, 2027.

The NFL can’t calculate the exact price on Odunze’s fifth year until he finishes his third season, at which point the league factors in a player’s position, how much he has playing time he has seen and any accolades he has won to arrive at a figure.

For instance, Quentin Johnston got a little under $16.5 million from the Los Angeles Chargers this May, while Jordan Addison got $18 million from the Minnesota Vikings.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba would have gotten nearly $24 million on his fifth-year option, though the Seattle Seahawks negotiated a longterm extension with him after picking up that option, which overrode the previous agreement.

Odunze has been good and healthy enough that the Bears will probably pick up their 2028 option on him regardless. However, whether Chicago is willing to extend Odunze, and at what potential price point, will say a good amount about how the team regards his production thus far as well as his career trajectory moving forward.