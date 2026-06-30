Latest Bears Rome Odunze Prediction Simply Doesn’t Add Up

Projecting Rome Odunze to take a step forward in 2026 is one thing. Projecting the Chicago Bears receiver to eclipse 1,300 receiving yards and score double-digit touchdowns is another entirely.

That’s exactly what Sports Illustrated’s Thomas Carelli recently did despite Odunze coming off a season derailed by a lingering foot injury and joining an offense loaded with playmakers.

While the third year receiver has every opportunity to improve under Ben Johnson, this prediction asks him to clear a bar that simply doesn’t add up.

The injury is real, and Odunze said so himself

Rome Odunze flashed WR1 potential before a lingering stress fracture in his foot ruined his 2025 season.

He still managed to finish the regular season with 99 targets, 48 receptions, 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns despite never looking fully healthy after the first month of the season.

The Chicago Bears also have plenty working in his favor entering year 3. DJ Moore‘s departure creates a much larger role, Ben Johnson is expected to elevate the offense, and Caleb Williams should be more comfortable entering another season in the system.

But it’s impossible to ignore that Odunze himself admitted his foot isn’t exactly back to the way it was before the injury.

“This is my new normal,” he said. “The way my foot broke, there are calluses in there that create a different type of foot structure with those bones.”

Ben Johnson pushed back on that framing in June, telling reporters Odunze “looks like the same old Rome” through minicamp. That’s encouraging.

But Odunze’s own words deserve to stay on the radar heading into training camp, especially for a receiver whose game depends a good amount on his ability to win at the top of routes and create separation downfield.

The Bears have a lot of weapons

Even if Rome Odunze is fully healthy, the Chicago Bears’ offense doesn’t set up for one receiver to dominate the target share the way this projection requires.

WR Luther Burden III is expected to have a significant role after an impressive end of the season. TE Colston Loveland should immediately become a featured option in the passing game, same goes for rookie WR Zavion Thomas. Then Kyle Monangai and the running attack will command touches as well.

Even further, Ben Johnson has also consistently shown a willingness to spread the football around rather than force feed one receiver.

Now none of that means Odunze can’t have a great season. A healthy campaign with 900 to 1,100 receiving yards while establishing himself as Williams’ top target would still represent a massive leap and validate the Bears’ belief in him as their future WR1.

Expecting him to immediately produce like one of the NFL’s very best receivers, however, is asking far too much.

While there are plenty of reasons to think the former first round pick is poised for his best NFL season yet, considering the lingering questions surrounding his foot and the amount of competition for touches in Chicago’s offense, projecting 1,300+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns simply doesn’t add up.