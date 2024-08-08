Bears Break Silence on Potential New Role for Rookie WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears landed the reigning NCAA leader in receiving yards when they drafted Rome Odunze in the first round, but that might not be all they got.

Chicago’s special teams unit has worked Odunze into its punt-return rotation over the past several weeks, where he has fielded boots alongside DeAndre Carter and Velus Jones Jr. The Bears listed only Carter and Jones as punt returners on their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason this week, though head coach Matt Eberflus sounded more than a little open to giving Odunze a real look during a couple of different interviews on Thursday, August 8.

The first came during a one-on-one sit down with Kay Adams of Fan Duel TV’s “Up & Adams” show.

Rome Odunze… Bears primary punt returner?!?! 😯 HC Matt Eberflus on the no. 9 pick being "really good at it" despite his lack of return experience in college 🔊@RomeOdunze @heykayadams @ChicagoBears 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JPcUon70pK — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 8, 2024

“He’s good at it, number one,” Eberflus said of Odunze’s punt return skills.

“He didn’t do it in college!” Adams responded. “He did it three times in college.”

“Yeah, but he’s done it in the past. [Odunze] said, ‘Hey, I can return punts,’ and he talked to us about it during the draft process. And he’s really, really good at it, and he’s dynamic back there. We’ll see if we’re gonna get him a couple touches in the game” Eberflus continued. “He’s got speed and he’s got explosion. And certainly … yards after catch, you see that. And he can break tackles. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Matt Eberflus Twice Left Door Open on Possibility of Rome Odunze Returning Punts

A reporter at Eberflus’ team press conference later in the day inquired about Odunze as a punt returner and whether he will be on the field the first time the Buffalo Bills send out their punt team during the two sides’ preseason matchup on Saturday.

“We’ll talk about that,” Eberflus responded. “I know we have, you guys have seen, three or four guys back there [returning punts]. We’ll talk about exactly who is going to start that and then how many reps each guy gets. Same with the punters, how many reps we’re going to get those guys.”

Chicago’s two punters are Tory Taylor, who the Bears drafted with the No. 122 overall pick in the fourth round, and Corliss Waitman, who played stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 (two games and 7 punts) and the Denver Broncos in 2022 (17 games and a league-leading 96 boots), per Pro Football Reference.

Just as Odunze led the nation in receiving yards last year, Taylor led the NCAA in total punting in 2023 with a whopping 4,479 yards as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also won the Ray Gay Award as the nation’s top punter.

Rome Odunze Could Elevate to Top of Bears’ WR Room During Rookie Year

Odunze is entering the preseason as Chicago’s prospective No. 3 wide receiver only because he is on a roster that also boasts star wideouts DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. However, that doesn’t mean he will necessarily finish the year as the third option in the position group.

Odunze stands 6-feet-3 and weighs 216 pounds. He has also developed a strong connection with former Pac 12 peer and current Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams, who Chicago selected eight picks ahead of Odunze with the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

If Moore or Allen suffer injury issues, which the latter has battled in each of the past two campaigns, Odunze could elevate up the depth chart. He could also end up the No. 1 or 2 guy even if both of his senior counterparts remain relatively healthy all year.

Should Odunze become of premier importance to the passing game, the Bears might take their collective foot off the gas on using him as a punt returner as well. But until then, the possibilities are wide open and fair cause for genuine excitement in the Windy City.