Bears Get Concerning Rome Odunze Update Just Days Before Week 1

The Chicago Bears got some encouraging injury news Monday, but they also got the one update nobody wanted to see.

Rome Odunze did not practice as Chicago began its preparations for Sunday’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers – He left practice early last Thursday with an apparent right leg injury, and his absence Monday gives Bears fans a reason to start paying closer attention.

The timing makes this particularly important. Chicago is just days away from its first game of the season, and Odunze is stepping into a much bigger role after the Bears moved on from DJ Moore this offseason. The team needs the former first round pick to become a major part of Caleb Williams’ passing attack.

The Bears’ first official injury report of the season will come Wednesday, which should provide considerably more information about his status. For now, though, a player who suffered a leg injury Thursday was absent when the team began its Week 1 preparations Monday.

The timing makes this more concerning

There was reason to feel better about Rome Odunze’s injury coming out of Thursday’s practice.

Initial reports indicated the injury was not believed to be serious, and Odunze was described as likely to be fine. He also had a strong offseason after dealing with a foot injury throughout much of last season.

Still, the Chicago Bears aren’t at the point in the calendar where missing practice can simply be brushed aside.

Odunze didn’t practice Monday while D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai were both back on the field. Swift had also left Thursday’s practice early, although his issue was reportedly a cramp, and he was able to return Monday. Monangai returned after missing most of the last month with a hyperextended knee.

That makes Odunze’s absence stand out even more.

The Bears don’t need to rush him onto the field for a Monday practice. There is no reason to risk making a relatively minor injury worse just to get a few extra reps in September.

But this is also the final week before the games count. If Odunze continues missing practices, the concern will naturally grow.

Bears have options, but Odunze matters

The Chicago Bears have enough talent at the skill positions to survive a Rome Odunze absence if it comes to that.

Luther Burden III could see more work, assuming he is healthy enough to play, while Colston Loveland could become an even bigger part of the passing game. Kalif Raymond and rookie Zavion Thomas could also see additional snaps.

Chicago doesn’t necessarily need Odunze to practice every day this week. What the Bears need is for him to be healthy enough to play when Sunday arrives. The Wednesday injury report should be the first major checkpoint.

For now, there is no reason to assume Odunze will miss Week 1. But there is also no reason to ignore what’s happening.

The Bears have waited months to see what this offense looks like with Odunze in a bigger role. After Monday’s practice, his health is suddenly one of the biggest things to watch before the season finally begins.