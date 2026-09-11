Bears Rome Odunze Injury Update Throws Week 1 Status in Doubt

The Chicago Bears have been monitoring the health of former top-10 pick Rome Odunze. Odunze was previously projected as a non-participant for Wednesday after sustaining a calf injury in Camp on Tuesday. He was then listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s Injury Report; however, that was simply because the team didn’t actually hold a practice. Odunze then did, in fact, practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. Still, this is a positive progression for his Week 1 status. However, head coach Ben Johnson’s recent comments threw Odunze’s ultimate availability for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers back into doubt.

Johnson told reporters the plan is to assess Odunze after practice on Friday. However, he also prefaced that, despite Odunze progressing on the right track, it doesn’t mean that he will be a go for Sunday.

“He’s looked good from my perspective,” Johnson said. “But we also got a long season coming up on us, and we want to do what’s right for him, for the long term as well.”

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis dove into what it means for Chicago if Odunze can’t suit up for the opener.

Jahdae Walker’s Impact Has Been Felt By Bears Teammates

Getty Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft before signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

Odunze is the Bears’ No. 1 wide receiver, so his absence would leave a huge void, and especially on the boundary, where the former first-round pick lines up mostly,” Moraitis wrote.

“If Odunze can’t go, Jahdae Walker will gobble up the vast majority of those snaps. Walker reeled in six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie campaign and had that incredibly clutch score against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.”

Caleb Williams joked about Walker during his interview with Sean Evans on Hot Ones that aired last week.

When asked about the teammate “who never shuts up, even in the huddle,” Williams quickly named the second-year receiver.

“Jahdae Walker. You hear Jahdae Walker when you wake up. You hear him when you go to sleep,” Williams explained. “You hear him in the locker room as soon as you get to the locker room.”

Walker’s presence left a strong note on more than just Williams.

Fellow wide receiver Kalif Raymond stated that, “His energy feeds off everyone. Watching him in Tennessee in the joint practice, even if I’m tired, the sun’s beaming down and Jahdae’s like, ‘I do this!’ An infectious energy like that, even watching him on special teams, it’s like, ‘that’s my receiver right there,’ you know, it’s so cool watching him go, but it’s infectious,” he added.

“It brings the game back to what you enjoy, being around a player like that. And then watching that infectious personality go and make plays, it gets everybody hyped. So he’s just one of those people.”

So while potentially losing Odunze for the kickoff game won’t be ideal, perhaps it’s not the worst thing in the world if we get to see a little more Jahdae Walker.

Zavion Thomas Adds Electricity To Bears WR Room

Getty The Chicago Bears selected wide receiver and return specialist Zavion Thomas from LSU in the third round with the 89th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Third-round rookie Zavion Thomas would also likely see an uptick in snaps if Odunze gets ruled out. Fans got a first look at the speedy receiver during his five-catch, 140-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans.

The highlight of his NFL debut was, of course, the 97-yard touchdown reception he collected on his first snap, where he reached 21.99 miles per hour, the fastest of any ball carrier during the 2026 preseason.

All in all, the Bears appear to be loaded in the receiver room and should be in good shape either way entering Soldier Field.