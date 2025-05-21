Big Changes Could Be Coming to Chicago Bears WRs Room: Report

With Ben Johnson now in charge, expectations are high for the Chicago Bears offense in 2025.

Johnson, known for his fun and innovative schemes during his tenure as offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, is a wizard when it comes to exploiting defensive mismatches. With playmakers such as DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden III in the WRs room, it’s easy to see why there’s oodles of optimism for what Chicago’s offense could become.

Moore, who has 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns over his two seasons in Chicago, has been the team’s WR1 since his arrival. That may be changing now that Johnson’s the new sheriff in town, though.

Da Bears Blog’s Jeff Hughes, one of the most plugged-in folks covering the team, spoke to several sources in the league, and some feel Odunze is set to take over as WR1.

Why Rome Odunze Could Be WR1 for the Chicago Bears

Odunze’s rookie season with the Bears had both promising moments and some growing pains. Selected ninth overall in the 2024 draft, Odunze was expected to be a dynamic addition to the Bears’ receiving corps, and he was at times. He finished with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, ranking sixth among all rookies in receiving yards and seventh in catches.

When asking around about how the league viewed Odunze’s rookie campaign, Hughes got a response suggesting thhe young WR was about to blow up in Year 2.

“Underwhelming,” one source told Hughes, before adding a few wrinkles. “Is that a coaching thing, or a player thing? It won’t take long to figure that out because Ben thinks he’s going to be a superstar in the league. And Ben is going to design a lot of that offense for him. I’d be buying stock in Rome right now.”

Ben thinks he’s going to be a superstar. That’s telling stuff.

When Hughes asked a different source where the perceived weaknesses were in the Bears’ receiving corps, he got another telling reply:

“Not a lot. They have size. They have speed. They are good after the catch. They’ve got multiple options now at tight end. They’ll be well coached. If the offensive line protects and the quarterback improves, hard not to see this passing game being really good.”

A Look Back at Why Odunze’s Numbers Were So-So in Year 1

While Odunze’s rookie stats were respectable, they fell short of the high expectations usually set for a top-10 pick. He did have several standout games, including a 112-yard game with a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, but he was still overshadowed by multiple rookie wideouts selected after him (Ladd McConkey and Brian Thomas Jr. come to mind).

Still, several factors contributed to Odunze’s modest statistics. The Bears’ offense struggled early in the season, with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams experiencing typical first-year challenges. Additionally, the offensive scheme under erstwhile coordinator Shane Waldron was widely criticized for its lack of creativity and adaptability. Moore and Keenan Allen also commanded significant targets, limiting opportunities for Odunze.

With a year of experience under his belt and an entirely new offensive system that will likely call on him to do a variety of things, Odunze feels poised for a far more impactful second season.

Johnson’s history of involving players in the offensive planning process also bodes well for Odunze. In Detroit, Johnson encouraged input from players, fostering a collaborative environment. If he re-creates those type of conditions in Chicago, its’s going to be a very fun year for Bears fans.