Rome Odunze’s Dad Doesn’t Want Bears to Hire 1 Top Head Coach Candidate

Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears.

The father of Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, James, has profoundly influenced both his son’s identity and athletic career.

Thus, it’s not a surprise that the senior Odunze has taken a keen interest in Chicago’s current head coaching search. A history enthusiast, James named his son “Rome” after the Roman Empire, and with a young core that includes Odunze and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears have a chance to build an empire all their own. They just need to get the head coach right.

In addition to his supportive role in Rome’s life, James has been vocal about football-related matters, particularly those concerning his son’s career. In September of 2024, he responded to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky’s critique that Rome wasn’t getting open during games. James posted a video clip on social media showing Rome creating separation on the field, countering Orlovsky’s claims and highlighting his son’s capabilities.

Now, just over a week after the team fired defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus, James has made it clear he’d like to see an offensive mind guiding the team, stat.

Rome Odunze’s Dad James Shares Posts Urging Bears to Hire Ben Johnson as Head Coach

Odunze Sr. reposted a list of some of the “hottest” head coach candidates in the upcoming coaching cycle, which included the following names: Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions OC), Todd Monken (Baltimore Ravens OC), Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills OC), Kellen Moore (Philadelphia Eagles OC) and Liam Cohen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC).

As if the offensive nature of their collective roles wasn’t enough, Odunze Sr. shared a different post that read: “defensive head coaches are not the answer.”

Whew. That’s putting it out there.

Additionally, James shared a post naming a hot candidate he didn’t want to come to the Windy City: “Everyone needs to stop with the Mike Vrabel speak. The Bears need an offensive minded HC. Offensive playcalling and elite QB play is the most valuable thing in today’s NFL. Point blank.”

He also re-posted the following from Robert K. Schmitz of Da Bears Blog: “#Bears fans tend to get bored with obvious correct answers and yearn for something creative. They did it with Justin Fields and The Haul vs Caleb Williams, they’re now doing it with [Insert Hard-Nosed “Winner” retread Head Coach] vs Ben Johnson. Just take the obvious answer!”

Rome Odunze Has Showed Loads of Potential as a Rookie in 2024

Whether the Bears hire Johnson or someone else, Chicago’s young core of promising players, led by Williams and Odunze, should be a top draw for most offensive-minded candidates.

Heading into Week 14, Rome has hauled in 41 passes for 543 yards (13.2 yards per catch), scoring one touchdown.

Throughout his rookie campaign, Odunze has been a reliable target, particularly in critical situations. In a narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers Week 11, he made a crucial fourth-down reception, showing solid composure under pressure. He’s done that several times this season.

Throughout Rome’s journey to the NFL, James has been a steadfast supporter. During the offseason, Odunze Sr. actively assisted Rome in preparing for his first training camp, helping with practice sessions, calling out plays from the Bears’ playbook while Rome executed routes, etc. It’s clear he wants the best for his son, just as it’s clear Rome has a very high ceiling. We’ll see how the coaching search goes, but it’s obvious the Odunzes would like a stellar offensive mind in Chicago next. Stay tuned.