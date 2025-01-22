Bears Poised To Pursue $112 Million Offensive Star After Ben Johnson Hiring

The Chicago Bears will no doubt be elated at the recent hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

Yet, dysfunctional ownership and poor management have turned the Bears into one of the NFL’s biggest dumpster fires over the past 30 years.

Despite executing one of the biggest trades in NFL history in 2023, and subsequently having a generational quarterback prospect, Caleb Williams, subsequently fall in their lap, Chicago still managed to finish with just a 5-12 record that resulted in the dismissal of multiple members of staff – including former head coach, Matt Eberflus.

Johnson – alongside general manager, Ryan Poles, will be tasked with upgrading the roster – particularly in the areas that really count – the trenches. Per PFF, the Bears’ offensive line ranked 24th in the league last year, whilst the defensive line demonstrated an inability to stop the run, coming 27th in rushing yards allowed/game.

Ben Johnson Bought In To Get The Most Out Of Caleb Williams

Although the defensive line issues are very real, the primary reason for Johnson’s hiring is fairly straightforward – to make the most out of Caleb Williams during his time on his ultra-cheap rookie contract, and turn him into the franchise QB his talent warrants.

The Bears’ offensive skill arsenal stacks up pretty favorably with others in the league – boasting the likes of wideouts DJ Moore and Rome Odunze; tight end, Cole Kmet; and tandem backs D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson: the playmaking talent around him is undeniable.

The focus will thus unquestionably be the offensive line – both in free agency and the draft. And the team already have three starting offensive linemen set to become free agents this March; guards Teven Jenkins and Matt Pryor; along with center, Coleman Shelton.

So it’s safe to say there is a pretty good chance that the Chicago Bears will come into the 2025 season with a brand new o-line that could have up to four new starters – with impressive second year right tackle, Darnell Wright, expected to keep his spot going into this upcoming year.

The Bears Could Bring In Former All Pro Offensive Lineman

The Chicago Bears currently hold the #10 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and will likely have the opportunity to draft some sort of difference maker on either side of the ball.

Protecting Caleb is the key – and tackles are always the priority early on the in draft. Despite current left tackle and former 5th round pick, Braxton Jones’ impressive efforts this past season, garnering a 77.4 grade from PFF, it would make a lot of sense for the Bears to secure their blind side for the future – particularly given Jones has just a year left on his rookie deal.

However, there may not be a value offensive tackle lying on the board at #10 if LSU’s Will Campbell is taken prior, with the Patriots and Jaguars potential destinations.

As a result, Chicago may turn to free agency, where there is an unusually impressive tackle lying high on the free agency board.

Bleacher Report projects that a top target for the Bears may be Ronnie Stanley, once a $112 million left tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, who has his contract expiring in two months and could be set for a big comeback payday.

The publication writes that Stanley, their 4th highest rated free agent, has had an incredible bounce-back season after a mediocre 2023, and will likely be set to exceed his current 1 year, $7.5 million deal.

“A top-tier lineman when healthy, Stanley has battled numerous injuries in recent years.” BR notes, “An ankle injury caused Stanley to miss most of 2020 and 2021, plus part of 2022. He appeared healthy early in 2023 but saw his play suffer due to a nagging knee injury for much of that season.