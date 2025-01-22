Hi, Subscriber

Bears Poised To Pursue $112 Million Offensive Star After Ben Johnson Hiring

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Ben Johnson
Getty
Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears will no doubt be elated at the recent hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

Yet, dysfunctional ownership and poor management have turned the Bears into one of the NFL’s biggest dumpster fires over the past 30 years.

Despite executing one of the biggest trades in NFL history in 2023, and subsequently having a generational quarterback prospect, Caleb Williams, subsequently fall in their lap, Chicago still managed to finish with just a 5-12 record that resulted in the dismissal of multiple members of staff – including former head coach, Matt Eberflus.

Johnson – alongside general manager, Ryan Poles, will be tasked with upgrading the roster – particularly in the areas that really count – the trenches. Per PFF, the Bears’ offensive line ranked 24th in the league last year, whilst the defensive line demonstrated an inability to stop the run, coming 27th in rushing yards allowed/game.

Ben Johnson Bought In To Get The Most Out Of Caleb Williams

Although the defensive line issues are very real, the primary reason for Johnson’s hiring is fairly straightforward – to make the most out of Caleb Williams during his time on his ultra-cheap rookie contract, and turn him into the franchise QB his talent warrants.

The Bears’ offensive skill arsenal stacks up pretty favorably with others in the league – boasting the likes of wideouts DJ Moore and Rome Odunze; tight end, Cole Kmet; and tandem backs D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson: the playmaking talent around him is undeniable.

The focus will thus unquestionably be the offensive line – both in free agency and the draft. And the team already have three starting offensive linemen set to become free agents this March; guards Teven Jenkins and Matt Pryor; along with center, Coleman Shelton.

So it’s safe to say there is a pretty good chance that the Chicago Bears will come into the 2025 season with a brand new o-line that could have up to four new starters – with impressive second year right tackle, Darnell Wright, expected to keep his spot going into this upcoming year.

The Bears Could Bring In Former All Pro Offensive Lineman

The Chicago Bears currently hold the #10 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and will likely have the opportunity to draft some sort of difference maker on either side of the ball.

Protecting Caleb is the key – and tackles are always the priority early on the in draft. Despite current left tackle and former 5th round pick, Braxton Jones’ impressive efforts this past season, garnering a 77.4 grade from PFF, it would make a lot of sense for the Bears to secure their blind side for the future – particularly given Jones has just a year left on his rookie deal.

However, there may not be a value offensive tackle lying on the board at #10 if LSU’s Will Campbell is taken prior, with the Patriots and Jaguars potential destinations.

As a result, Chicago may turn to free agency, where there is an unusually impressive tackle lying high on the free agency board.

Bleacher Report projects that a top target for the Bears may be Ronnie Stanley, once a $112 million left tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, who has his contract expiring in two months and could be set for a big comeback payday.

The publication writes that Stanley, their 4th highest rated free agent, has had an incredible bounce-back season after a mediocre 2023, and will likely be set to exceed his current 1 year, $7.5 million deal.

“A top-tier lineman when healthy, Stanley has battled numerous injuries in recent years.” BR notes, “An ankle injury caused Stanley to miss most of 2020 and 2021, plus part of 2022. He appeared healthy early in 2023 but saw his play suffer due to a nagging knee injury for much of that season.

However, Stanley was healthy in 2024 and returned to top form. He started all 17 games in the regular season and allowed only two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Penalties (13) were an issue, but Stanley has once again shown that he can anchor an offensive line.”

The former All-Pro would add some much-needed experience to what has been a youthful and mistake-prone OL in recent seasons, and if he is able to maintain his 2024 form would be an immediate upgrade over Jones – and heading into a new era with Johnson at the helm, Chicago could be a very attractive option for the 31-year old.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Chicago Bears Players

Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Gerald Everett's headshot G. Everett
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
DeMarcus Walker's headshot D. Walker
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Bears Poised To Pursue $112 Million Offensive Star After Ben Johnson Hiring

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x