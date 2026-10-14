Bears’ Rookie Class Is Giving Ryan Poles Reason to Feel Vindicated

The Chicago Bears are already getting encouraging returns from their 2026 NFL Draft class, and a new evaluation from Sports Illustrated offers another reason to believe general manager Ryan Poles made the right decisions…

Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI ranked all 32 draft classes through Week 5, placing Chicago fifth overall and first in the NFC North with an A-minus grade.

Safety Dillon Thieneman has been one of the class’s biggest standouts, while fourth round cornerback Malik Muhammad is beginning to look like a potential steal. Tight end Sam Roush and defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg have also found ways to contribute early in their careers.

It’s still too early to judge an entire draft class, but the early returns are encouraging for Poles as he looks to keep Chicago competitive after the team’s breakthrough 2025 campaign.

Bears rookie class already making an impact

Dillon Thieneman has given the Chicago Bears a promising return on its investment in the first round. According to Melo’s evaluation, the safety is playing at an extremely high level and meeting the expectations that followed him into the NFL.

That matters for a Bears defense looking to build a reliable foundation for the future. Finding a safety who can contribute early gives Chicago another important piece as it continues to develop its secondary.

Malik Muhammad might be an even more intriguing name when evaluating the long term value of the class. The fourth round selection has caught Melo’s attention enough to earn praise as a potential steal, the kind of late round value that can make a draft class stand out.

Chicago also appears to be finding useful roles for its other selections. Sam Roush is seeing action in three tight end formations, while Jordan van den Berg has earned meaningful snaps along the defensive line despite being a sixth round pick.

Those contributions help explain why the Bears landed so high in SI’s rankings. The class isn’t being evaluated solely on what Thieneman can do; Chicago is already seeing multiple picks work their way into the rotation.

Ryan Poles has reason to feel good about Bears’ draft

The fifth place ranking is an early positive sign for Ryan Poles, who has spent the past several seasons trying to build a roster capable of competing in the NFC North.

Sure the Chicago Bears still have plenty of football ahead of them, and an early season ranking isn’t a final verdict on any draft class. Injuries, player development and new opportunities will shape how teams evaluate these players throughout the rest of the season.

For now, though, Chicago has reasons to be encouraged. Dillon Thieneman is delivering on expectations, Malik Muhammad is drawing attention as a potential bargain, and Sam Roush and Jordan van den Berg are finding opportunities to contribute.

If those performances continue, Poles could have more than a promising first round pick to show for his 2026 draft. The Bears could have a rookie class that strengthens several positions and helps sustain the team’s progress in the years ahead.