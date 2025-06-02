Bears’ Bold Bet on Blazing Fast LB Named Top Breakout Candidate

The Chicago Bears sent shockwaves through draft circles when they used their fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. To most, it seemed like a major reach. Hyppolite didn’t make Bleacher Report’s Top 300 Draft Board, and he was 361st on the consensus big board compiled by the NFL Mock Draft Database. Yet, the Bears took him 132nd overall, a clear signal that general manager Ryan Poles and his staff saw something the outside world didn’t. Now, everyone is beginning to catch on, with B/R labeling Hyppolite as the Bears’ top summer breakout candidate.

Ruben Hyppolite II: The Bears’ Bold Bet Poised for a Breakout Summer

Hyppolite has a unique blend of raw speed, athleticism, and an NFL-ready mindset. Measuring at 5’11” and 236 pounds, he has blazing speed running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, which caught the attention of the Bears’ scouts. Speed like that for someone his size is rare for linebackers. Known for his ability to develop linebackers and scheme to their strengths, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen praised Hyppolite’s maturity, self-awareness, and overall football IQ during the pre-draft process.

“It was a great ’30’ visit,” Allen said. “He’s mature, he’s self-aware about who he is as a football player. We went into the draft saying we have to try to increase our athleticism and speed, and he certainly does that at the linebacker position. You spend some time with these guys, and you kind of get a feel for what their personality is going to be like. He’s got a serious personality and he’s kind of got a pro’s mentality already, and that’s a good starting point.”

Hyppolite posted an 8.22 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at his pro day, which ranks 570 out of 3204 qualified linebackers. He will be joining the Bears after appearing in 51 games at Maryland and racking up 236 tackles, three sacks, 13 tackles-for-loss, one interception, and six pass breakups.

A Chip on His Shoulder and a Path to Playing Time

With Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards firmly established as starters, there’s a battle for the third linebacker spot after the departure of Jack Sanborn. That’s where Hyppolite enters the conversation. He may be raw, but his athletic upside and mental approach make him the most intriguing candidate to take over that role.

At Maryland, Hyppolite was a productive leader and tone-setter in the locker room. His film shows a disciplined, downhill linebacker who isn’t afraid to take on blockers. More importantly, Hyppolite showed improvement every season, a trait that bodes well for his development in the NFL.

In Chicago, there will be a new-look defense with new additions and Allen leading the charge as DC. The Bears will have a bigger emphasis on speed and aggression in their defensive rebrand, and Hyppolite fits that mold perfectly. His ability to chase down ball carriers, contribute on special teams, and play in zone coverage could earn him valuable reps early in training camp.

The Bears’ willingness to go against the grain on draft day may soon be validated. Hyppolite is not just fighting for a roster spot, he’s aiming to become the kind of player and leader that evaluators will regret overlooking. For a franchise looking to take the next step toward playoff contention, hitting on a mid-round pick like Hyppolite could be the difference between a good defense and a dominant one.