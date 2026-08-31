Bears Cut Ties With Ryan Poles Draft Bust After Just One Season

The Chicago Bears have cut ties with one of general manager Ryan Poles’ latest NFL draft busts just one season after his head-scratching selection.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Bears officially waived linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II — a 2025 fourth-round pick — with an injury designation during the 53-man roster cutdown on Sunday, August 30, ending his time in Chicago.

Hyppolite had come into his second training camp with the Bears facing an uphill battle to crack their linebacker rotation for the 2026 season, but he suffered a shoulder injury in their preseason opener that essentially derailed his efforts to win a spot.

The Bears could see Hyppolite revert to the season-ending injured reserve list if he passes through waivers unclaimed. Even if the former fourth-round pick did land there, though, the team might still waive him with an injury settlement later this season.

The Bears will kick off the new season against the Carolina Panthers on September 13.

Bears Reached With Ruben Hyppolite Pick in 2025 Draft

The Bears stunned when they selected Hyppolite with the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth round, making him the first non-NFL Combine invitee off the board in the 2025 draft. Most scouts and analysts had projected the Maryland linebacker as a seventh-round pick or a priority UDFA signing, which led to chatter about the Bears reaching.

At the time, though, the Bears didn’t mind the chatter. Poles even seemed to relish the thought that outsiders would consider Hyppolite a reach in the fourth round.

“Are they going to have a highlight?” Poles asked jokingly on draft day after locking in the Hyppolite pick. “Are they going to be ready for this one? I love when they’re not ready for it.”

The end result was less lovable for the Bears. Hyppolite played just 31 defensive snaps and 82 special teams snaps in seven games as a rookie, recording six tackles, but he spent most of the season as either a healthy or injured game-day scratch.

Not one of Poles’ finest draft selections in his five seasons as GM.

Bears Also Dumped Kiran Amegadjie, Another Draft Miss

Hyppolite is a particularly notable cut for the Bears as only the second 2025 draft pick of theirs to depart so far. The other was fifth-round cornerback Zah Frazier, whom they released in the spring after he missed his entire rookie year due to personal reasons.

But when cut day was said and done, Poles had moved on from more than one of his recent draft misses.

The Bears also placed offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, a 2024 third-round pick, on waivers on Sunday night after he spent the summer competing for the left tackle job. Not only did Amegadjie fall behind Braxton Jones in the starting race, but his chances also slimmed when Ozzy Trapilo returned from the PUP list sooner than expected.

If he clears waivers, Amegadjie seems like a strong candidate to return to the Bears’ practice squad in the coming days, but it will depend on how much developmental potential the Bears believe he has left. Perhaps a younger, fresher tackle such as Caden Barnett, also waived Sunday, is more appealing to their long-term plans.