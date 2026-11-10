Bucs DE Facing Calls for Suspension After What He Did to Bears WR Luther Burden

The Chicago Bears escaped with a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football,” but it came at a steep price.

Second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III left the game late in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Buccaneers rookie edge-rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

No flag was thrown on the play. However, Bears fans want a lot more than a flag after seeing Burden lay on the field after the vicious hit.

Bears Fans Want Rueben Bain Suspended

The debate over whether Bain’s hit was dirty or just bad timing hasn’t slowed down. Fans are divided over whether or not it was just incidental contact.

However, there were plenty of Bears fans calling for the NFL to suspend Bain for the hit.

“Absolutely gross they let Bain get away with that hit. Dude has no idea how to tackle at all, he needs to be suspended before he seriously injures someone else. He’s going to turn out to be Vontaze Burfict 2.0,” one fan exclaimed.

“Just tell us when that Rueben Bain suspension drops and the league admits a flag should have been thrown. The NFL quietly stopped flagging this stuff it’s disgusting,” another fan replied.

Others demanded the NFL punish Bain in the form of a fine for what happened.

“Rueben Bain Jr. lowered his head and launched into Luther Burden, who was knocked out before he hit the ground. If the NFL actually cares about player safety, this gets reviewed and fined. @NFL @NFLFootballOps,” one fan stated.

“@NFL make sure Ruben Bain Jr get’s a hefty fine for being a dirty f— player. All of @Buccaneers defenders either go for the knees or go helmet to helmet,” another fan scoffed.

“This replay clearly shows Bain trying to hit with his shoulder and Burden lowering his head. I hope he’s ok but Burden is the one who makes this a dangerous play and will probably get fined for it,” one user noted.

“Bain is gonna get fined at least $20k for that tomorrow,” another user added.

Rueben Bain’s Hit on Luther Burden Went Unflagged

The incident happened on a short pass on third-and-7 from the Bears’ 15-yard line with four minutes left in the game. Burden tried to fight his way to the sticks, but the 270-pound Bain led with his shoulder and drilled him square in the helmet.

Burden crumpled face-first to the turf and fumbled. Buccaneers safety Ifeatu Melifonwu recovered, and Tampa Bay tied the game two plays later.

Burden was helped off the field and taken to the blue medical tent, and he didn’t return. Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the diagnosis after the game.

Not everyone agrees the hit was dirty. Some argued Bain was simply going for a legitimate tackle, leading with his shoulder, and that the helmet contact was incidental.

A suspension still seems like a long shot for a play that didn’t draw a flag. But Bain isn’t completely off the hook. The NFL reviews game film every week and typically announces fines on Saturday, so a fine could be coming even without a penalty on the field.

The good news for Chicago is that the bye week comes at the perfect time. Burden will have two weeks to clear the concussion protocol before the Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 22.