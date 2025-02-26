Ryan Poles Puts Longtime Starter on Notice: There’s ‘Gonna Be Competition’

Just how different will the Chicago Bears’ offensive line look next season?

With Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones the team’s only returning starters, it’s fair to suggest big changes are coming — and according to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, even Jones’ job may not be safe.

At the NFL Scouting Combine on February 25, Poles discussed the team’s approach this offseason, with the O-line being a huge point of emphasis. When Poles was asked specifically about Jones, who suffered a season-ending ankle fracture, he gave an update on the OL’s recovery before also noting his starting job might be up for grabs.

“I think Braxton did a good job [last season]. Obviously, going through injuries, we got to see how he comes on the other side of this,” Poles said. “I know everything’s been progressing on schedule, and he’s doing a good job with that, and he’s been very active with rehabbing and getting back on his feet. So, I think — again, that’s another spot where it’s gonna be competition, and you build the O-line with the best five guys. We’ll see how that goes through this offseason, and training camp.”

Ryan Poles’ Comments Suggest Braxton Jones’ Starting LT Job Is Up for Grabs

Play

Based on the above comments, it’s clear the Bears will either draft or bring in a veteran left tackle to compete with Jones.

“The clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be, and that’s important,” Poles said when asked about his team’s offseason plans. “You want to be a selective in free agency, because just historically, if you look at it, it can tell you and you can learn from that. But if there’s certain players that kind of hit all the check boxes that you need, there’s really no reason to hold back and feel like you can be aggressive in those situations.”

Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Southern Utah University, Jones quickly made an impact by starting all 17 games in his rookie season at left tackle. His consistent performance earned him a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.

In his sophomore season in 2023, Jones started 11 games before a neck injury sidelined him. Despite the setback, he returned to finish the season strong. PFF ranked him 34th out 84 qualifying tackles that season. Notably, his pass-blocking grade stood out at 81.7, placing him sixth among tackles.

The 2024 season saw Jones maintain his role as a starter on the Bears’ line, starting 12 games. In a standout game Week 11 against the rival Green Bay Packers, Jones finished with a run-blocking grade of 88.2 from PFF, the highest by any Bears offensive lineman that season.

Overall, though, he has shown a tendency to get bulldozed when facing above-average D-linemen, so it’s not a surprise to hear Jones will have some competition soon.

A Few Other Highlights From Poles at the Scouting Combine

The Bears GM seemed positive when discussing the team’s options in free agency and the draft. “I do believe that the supply of players is matching our needs,” Poles said.

Poles also spoke highly of new head coach Ben Johnson, praising his vision and high football IQ. He noted that Johnson’s ability “to really give a clear vision of what he wants and needs to be successful is really, really good.”

The Bears GM also spoke glowingly about Johnson’s thoughtful approach to building his coaching staff thus far, saying the new Bears HC has fostered a positive and energetic environment within the organization.

Positivity, energy and competition. The Bears promise to bring all three into the 2025 season. We’ll see if they can deliver.