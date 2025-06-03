Bears GM Ryan Poles Makes Cryptic Comment on 1st-Round Starter’s Future

Darnell Wright’s job as starting right tackle for the Chicago Bears is very likely safe.

But general manager Ryan Poles’ recent comments on an episode of “1920 Football Drive” could suggest otherwise.

Named after the address of the Bears’ headquarters—1920 Football Drive in Lake Forest, Illinois—the series provides unprecedented access to the inner workings of the franchise, including draft preparations, training camp happenings and player acquisitions.

On the May 27 episode, Poles was discussing the selection of offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo in the second round, and he seemed to suggest the rookie will be starting on either the left — or the right — side.

“We just knew that he was dependable, he was smart, he was tough — someone that’s gonna compete for a starting tackle job, regardless if it’s the right or left,” the Bears GM said about Trapilo.

Could Ozzy Trapilo Take Darnell Wright’s Job at RT?

Let’s be clear at the jump — it’s highly unlikely considering how Chicago has been operating so far this offseason. Wright has been lining up exclusively at RT, and head coach Ben Johnson says that’s the plan. Braxton Jones is currently sidelined while recovering from injury, so Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie are taking reps at LT in his absence.

“Anything’s on the table and we’re going to let the plan play out, which is keeping him there (at right tackle) for the time being,” Johnson said about Wright, via Marquee Sports Network’s Scott Bair. “Let these guys battle it out on the left side. We can decide to change course whenever we need to. … Darnell, we feel pretty comfortable keeping him at the right side right now. So, the left side – until we get Braxton back in the mix, it’s going to be a little bit of musical chairs.”

Drafted 10th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Wright started all 17 games as a rookie, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team.

Building on his impressive debut, Wright’s 2024 season further solidified his role as a reliable right tackle. He played 1,021 snaps, ranking 20th among all eligible tackles. He also earned an overall grade of 79.3 from PFF, which ranked 16th out of 140 tackles. Notably, his run-blocking grade of 82.2 ranked 7th.

Despite his success at right tackle, discussions have still emerged about Wright’s potential shift to left tackle, especially with Jones still recovering from ankle surgery.

A Closer Look at Trapilo’s Game

It’s clear Poles and company love Trapilo. The 6-foot-8, 316-pound rookie boasts an impressive physical profile, and he’s versatile, as his collegiate career at Boston College included 36 starts, where he played both left and right tackle.

Trapilo’s pass protection skills are particularly noteworthy; he’s sound on pass sets and has active hands and excellent arm extension, which could translate well to the NFL level.

That said, while Trapilo’s physical tools are promising, he’s still a rookie without any NFL experience. Transitioning to the professional level often requires an adjustment period. Much depends, then, on how Jones performs when he gets back into the swing of things.

If Trapilo stays healthy and holds his own against the Bears D-line when the pads go on, the job will likely be his. He’s a second-round pick, and the team wouldn’t I’ve drafted him so high if they didn’t expect him to play a starting role. Just don’t expect him to start at RT in place of Wright unless injuries hit the line.