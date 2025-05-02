Bears GM Ryan Poles Sends Clear Message to RB Roschon Johnson

The Chicago Bears went through a series of coaching changes in 2024, and the upheaval resulted in a less-than-stellar performance on offense.

The Bears fired former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in November, replacing him with Thomas Brown, who was also let go at season’s end. General manager Ryan Poles believes the team’s new offensive-minded coaching staff, led by head coach Ben Johnson and RBs coach Eric Bieniemy, will make a huge difference.

In a May 1 interview on ESPN 1000’s Kap & J. Hood, Poles revealed how he thinks his running backs in particular stand to benefit from new coaching.

“It’s a good room,” Poles said about his team’s group of RBs, adding: “Really excited about Eric Bieniemy being here. There’s a long track record of (running back) development and his ability to raise the level of play for that room.”

The Bears GM then singled out one player in particular: RB Roschon Johnson, who he expects to see play like a beast in 2025.

Bears GM Ryan Poles on RB Roschon Johnson: He’ll Have a Physical Role

Poles also noted that the work he and his staff did this offseason on the offensive line — trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while signing center Drew Dalman in free agency — should help his RBs in particular.

“I really think with the additions to the O-line, you’re going to feel that when we’re looking at the running back position in terms of how they perform and their efficiency this upcoming year,” Poles said, before making it known what he expects to see from Johnson in particular. “Roschon, really looking forward to him playing a physical brand of football that we know he (can). I think that role was a little bit out of whack last year. I think he’s going to have more of a physical role for us.”

Poles also said he was “looking forward” to seeing where seventh-round rookie RB Kyle Monangai lands on the team’s depth chart.

Bieniemy, returning to the NFL after a stint in college football, has a track record of developing productive running backs. It’s certainly reasonable to think that a combination of Ben Johnson’s innovation on offense coupled with Bieniemy’s specialized coaching could really foster Roschon’s growth, as well as that of the entire RBs room.

Johnson Has Had an Up & Down 2 Years in the League

Selected in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnson has shown promise in limited action. His rookie season, he played in 15 games, finishing with 81 carries for 352 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 34 receptions for 209 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per catch.

In 2024, the 6-foot, 225-pound Johnson appeared in 14 games. He rushed 55 times for 150 yards (that’s just 2.7 yards per carry) and six TDs. He also had 16 catches for 104 yards. Over his two years with the Bears, he has a total of 136 carries for 502 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Now, with a bright young head coach and an experienced RB developer in Bieniemy leading the way, Roschon has the opportunity to become a key cog in Chicago’s offense. It’s clear Poles wants to see the young RB bring the pain. It’ll be up to Johnson to do just that.