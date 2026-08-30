Bears Cut Ties With 99-Catch Veteran Wide Receiver Before Deadline

The Chicago Bears are cutting ties with one of their veteran wide receivers ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline, signaling that one of their younger pass-catchers could make the team in his place for the 2026 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have released veteran wide receiver and return specialist Scotty Miller ahead of Sunday’s deadline for initial roster cuts.

Miller signed a one-year contract with the Bears during OTAs in May, adding receiving depth to a roster that shed veterans DJ Moore (trade), Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay in the offseason. The 29-year-old made 99 catches for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns and returned a handful of punts and kicks over his first seven seasons.

While Miller caught seven passes for 65 yards and returned three punts in the preseason, though, the Bears got stronger showings from a few of their other receivers vying for depth spots on their 53-man roster, including former UFL standout Kaden Davis.

The Bears will have until 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

Will Kaden Davis Win Spot on Bears’ 53-Man Roster?

The Bears don’t have many spots up for grabs in their 2026 receiving rotation despite some departures.

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are penciled in as their top starters while veteran Kalif Raymond, third-round rookie Zavion Thomas (a return specialist) and second-year Jahdae Walker are poised to fill out most of the remaining receiver snaps.

After Miller’s release, though, the Bears appear to be down to Davis and Maurice Alexander for their No. 6 wide receiver role — assuming they decide to keep six wideouts on their initial 53-man roster.

Davis finished the summer as one of the Bears’ preseason darlings, catching five of his nine targets for 93 yards — including a preseason long of 41 yards — and recording strong averages on kick (19.0 yards) and punt (11.3 yards) returns. If he makes the team, the Bears could tab him as their other return man alongside Thomas.

Davis is not a shoo-in to win the WR6 role just yet, though.

Alexander, who spent the 2025 season on Chicago’s practice squad, also stood out in camp and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns over three exhibition games. Alexander caught 15 of his 18 targets for 152 yards and two receiving touchdowns, gaining 81 yards after the catch and adding a 7-yard run.

The Bears could potentially stash the odd man out on their practice squad for the 2026 season, but they would need to wait for him to clear waivers before they could re-sign him to the reserves.