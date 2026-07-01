Former Bears Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron Gets Big Career News

The Chicago Bears have been forced to make a lot of changes this offseason. After enjoying a breakout campaign in 2025, teams across the league wanted a piece of what the Bears did last year, in terms of both player personnel and coaching. As a result, this team is going to look quite different when it returns to action next season.

One guy who did not pan out during his time with Chicago was former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. In 2024, Waldron was tasked with helping quarterback Caleb Williams adjust to the pros as a rookie, but he failed miserably. However, it didn’t take long for Waldron to find a new home with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now, he’s secured a promotion with his new team.

Shane Waldron Earns Big Promotion with the Jaguars

Waldron has been working as a football coach for two decades now, spending time at both the collegiate and professional level. In the pros, he initially got his start with the New England Patriots back in 2008, as he was with the team for two years. After that, he returned to the world of college football, and he wouldn’t be back in the NFL until 2016.

After turning himself into a valued member of Sean McVay’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams, Waldron was hired by the Seattle Seahawks to be their offensive coordinator in 2021. He spent three seasons in that role before he made the jump to the Bears, where he worked for Matt Eberflus. However, as fans in Chicago know all too well, things went off the rails with Eberflus and his entire staff pretty quickly.

Waldron lasted just nine games with the Bears, which was a big blow for his career. In 2025, though, the Jags scooped him up, bringing him in to be their pass-game coordinator. The offense reached new heights thanks to Waldron’s work with the team last season, and heading into the new campaign, he had associate head coach added to the front of his position title with Jacksonville.

“Jaguars announced football promotions for Shane Waldron, who is now the Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator, and Heath Farwell, who is now the Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Shane Waldron Finding His Way After His Woeful Bears Stint

Waldron isn’t going to be remembered fondly in Chicago, as he and Williams simply were unable to get on the same page. He wasn’t directly responsible for the team’s struggles in 2024, but the Bears seemed to know pretty quickly that he wasn’t the right fit for them. Sometimes, that’s simply how things go in the NFL.

The good news for Waldron is that he has latched on with the Jaguars, who have a good thing going themselves now that Liam Coen has taken over as their head coach. Waldron seems intent on reestablishing himself as one of the top offensive minds in the league, and at this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn another shot at being an offensive coordinator in the near future.