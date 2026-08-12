Shedeur Sanders Could Start Against Bears in Preseason Opener

Cleveland’s quarterback competition will be part of the scenario Saturday that the Chicago Bears will face at Soldier Field. What they do not know, at least publicly, as of Wednesday morning, is whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will take Cleveland’s first snap and handle the first half of the preseason opener.

Todd Monken says he has decided, but the Browns coach said he would tell the quarterbacks after Wednesday’s practice. Cleveland’s starting quarterback will play the entire first half, including a planned two-minute-drill simulation before halftime, according to Monken. The other will play the third quarter, and their roles will reverse Aug. 22 against Buffalo.

The Browns’ unofficial depth chart offers no further hint. It lists Watson “or” Sanders atop the chart, with Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green behind them.

The Bears Have Seen Both Browns QBs

Sanders comes with the more recent experience against Chicago, and it was a rough afternoon for the Browns’ then-rookie. In the Bears’ 31-3 win at Soldier Field on Dec. 14, 2025, Sanders completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards, threw three interceptions and absorbed five sacks as Chicago forced three turnovers. The Bears battered Sanders and the Browns while securing their first 10-win season since 2018.

That was the only Bears-Sanders showdown, in regular or preseason, until Saturday.

Watson’s Bears file goes back considerably further, and to another team. The Houston Texans lost 36-7 to Chicago on Dec. 13, 2020, despite Watson completing 21 of 30 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Chicago sacked him six times in the only game of Watson’s career with the Bears as an opponent.

So Saturday’s first half will give the Bears another look at Sanders, or their first look at Watson in Browns colors. Maybe both, eventually.

Chicago’s Preseason Plan

Ben Johnson’s group enters the final stretch of camp with installation, situational work and position competitions still in motion. Quarterback Caleb Williams’ development remains the main issue. After focusing last year on huddle operation, alignment and pre-snap checks, his camp emphasis has shifted to post-snap anticipation and coverage recognition.

The Bears also have decisions at left tackle, where Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie share the first line of the unofficial depth chart. Luther Burden will miss the remainder of preseason with a groin injury, while safety Coby Bryant is expected to be out roughly two months following knee surgery.

That puts Saturday’s focus on evaluation as much as execution. The preseason opener gives Chicago’s coaches game snaps to assess the backup quarterback situation, offensive-line candidates and players competing for the lower portion of the 53-man roster.

Will Williams play? Johnson has not announced a plan. But most Bears starters are unlikely to play much, if at all, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

That points toward Tyson Bagent and the reserves receiving the bulk of Saturday’s snaps, and Williams watching Cleveland’s quarterback decision unfold from the sideline. The Browns’ announcement, whenever it arrives, will settle which of two quarterbacks gets another shot at the Bears, albeit in a game that doesn’t count.