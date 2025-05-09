Bears Urged to Add ‘Familiar Face’ at RB to Compete With D’Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears‘ roster is much improved heading into training camp for the 2025 season, but there are a few areas that could still use an upgrade.

At or near the top of the list is running back. Chicago has D’Andre Swift as its current RB1, but the depth behind him isn’t the greatest. Roschon Johnson, Ian Wheeler and seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai are the most notable names in the team’s RBs room, but there are some intriguing names remaining in free agency.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed one move every NFC team should make yet this offseason, and for the Bears and new head coach Ben Johnson, his choice was simple: “sign a familiar face” at RB.

“Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit functioned at its best with a strong two-headed backfield. While J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb are popular options, their fits in Johnson’s outside zone-heavy scheme aren’t ideal,” Cameron wrote, before naming said familiar face.

“Luckily for Chicago, Johnson is very familiar with Jamaal Williams, who is still a free agent. Williams experienced his best season as a pro while playing under Johnson in 2022, leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) and posting his first 1,000-yard season. The move would also reunite Williams with his former backfield mate in D’Andre Swift.”

A Look Back at Williams’ NFL Career So far

The Green Bay Packers selected Williams in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2017 draft. Over his four seasons in Green Bay, he amassed 1,985 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2021, where he began a two-year stint working with Ben Johnson.

In 2021, Williams rushed for 601 yards and three TDs on 153 carries, also adding 26 catches for 157 yards. He set an NFL record for the most carries without a fumble that year, rushing 585 consecutive times without losing the ball.

In 2022, with Johnson still serving as his OC, Williams had the lone 1,000-yard rushing season of his career (1,066 yard), also leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17.

Williams parlayed his success in Detroit into a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in March of 2023, but across two seasons in New Orleans he managed just 470 rushing yards and two TDs. The Saints released him this spring due to both his performance and their cap situation.

In total, across eight NFL seasons and 117 games (45 starts) Williams has 1,069 carries for 4,122 yards and 32 rushing TDs, also hauling in 187 passes for 1,310 yards and eight receiving scores.

Why RB Jamaal Williams Could Be Solid Option for the Chicago Bears in 2025 Free Agency

Williams enjoyed his best statistical seasons under Johnson’s guidance. A reunion in Chicago might intrigue them both. Johnson’s clever use of pre-snap motion and varied formations gave Williams ample opportunities to excel. It’s easy to see why integrating a player like Williams, who understands and has thrived in Johnson’s system, could be a nice addition to the team’s offense.

He’d also likely be affordable — more so than Dobbins — and he doesn’t have the scary injury history Chubb does.

Plus, in addition to having good hands coming out of the backfield, Williams could have added value as a kick returner. He returned 11 kickoffs for 288 yards last year in New Orleans, averaging an impressive 26.2 yards per return.

Johnson hasn’t been shy about adding talent he knows — he was the primary reason the Bears traded for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson in March. The Bears also added tight end Durham Smythe, who worked with Johnson in Miami. Will that trend continue with Williams? We’ll see.