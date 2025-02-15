Bears Have Chance to Sign Former All-Pro RB as D’Andre Swift’s Running Mate

With the recent appointment of Ben Johnson as head coach, the Chicago Bears are poised to revamp their entire offense.

Based on what he did in Detroit as OC, utilizing running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery as a dynamic and forceful 1-2 punch, it’s fair to wonder what Johnson will do with his new RBs room.

Currently, the Bears have D’Andre Swift as their primary starter, supported by Roschon Johnson. Swift finished his 2024 campaign with 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns, but he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. Those numbers aren’t going to scare many defenses, but if Chicago had another dynamic back to pair with Swift, perhaps Chicago could begin to mirror what Johnson created with the Lions.

Enter Nick Chubb, who’s set to hit free agency.

Should Chicago Bears Sign RB Nick Chubb to Pair With D’Andre Swift?

Despite recent injuries, Chubb’s proven track record could make him a valuable asset for the Bears’ offense. Plus, he’s a great comeback story just waiting to happen.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound RB missed the bulk of 2023 with a knee injury, and was limited to eight games with a foot injury in 2024, but if he’s healthy and ready to go, the Bears should absolutely take a flier on him.

Signing Chubb would give them a powerful, between-the-tackles runner, complementing Swift’s agility.

Financially, Chubb’s recent injuries should lower his market value, allowing the Bears to negotiate a performance-incentive-laden contract that minimizes risk while still offering Chubb the opportunity to prove his worth.

“This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years,” Chubb said when asked about free agency, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m not sure how it’ll work. This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s recent comments suggest Chubb may soon be out the door.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up,” Berry said about Chubb. “That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year, relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions that we do have to work through in the next several weeks.”

From 2018 to 2022, Chubb surpassed 1,000 rushing yards each season, with a career-high of 1,525 yards in 2022. He was named a second-team All-Pro that year, and he made four straight Pro Bowls in that span. His career average is 5.1 yards per carry, so he has been consistently effective and difficult to stop.

This May Be a Risk Worth Taking for Bears

While there are inherent risks in signing a player coming off significant injuries, Chubb’s prior performance and the Bears’ need for a robust running game make this a calculated risk worth taking. If Chubb can return to form, he has the potential to significantly elevate the Bears’ offense.

Johnson is familiar with Swift from their tenure with the Lions, but their history should also make the Bears interested in adding another back. Swift played under the current Bears coach in 2022, but Detroit traded the RB in 2023, a decision likely influenced by Johnson. It remains to be seen how Johnson and Swift work together now, a few years later.

Johnson’s offense thrives on unpredictability and adaptability, often utilizing multiple running backs to exploit defensive weaknesses. His tenure with the Lions saw the successful deployment of a dual-threat backfield, which in turn made both the running and passing games better. To replicate and build upon this success in Chicago, it is imperative for the Bears to consider adding another RB.

A player of Chubb’s caliber is a very intriguing possibility.