Bears Urged to Sign Free Agent Who Could Outshine Montez Sweat

Former tight end Clay Harbor wants the Chicago Bears to sign free agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, stat. Harbor also made a very bold prediction: He thinks Smith could wind up with more sacks than Chicago’s top pass rusher, Montez Sweat, if the Bears were to bring him on.

Harbor enjoyed a nine-year NFL career as a tight end, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, among others. He is also a Libertyville, Illinois native and he grew up rooting for the Bears.

After he retired, Harbor transitioned into sports media and is currently an analyst for CHSN. On the May 23 episode of CHSN’s “Big Pro Football Show,” Harbor made a strong case for why the Bears should sign Smith to pair with Sweat.

“He had four sacks in his last eight games with the Lions,” Harbor said about Smith. “He had mine total sacks on the season, which would have led the Bears. He was 23rd in pass rush grade, per PFF. Montez Sweat was 44th. He had 57 pressures last year, Montez Sweat had 49. I’m not sure he wouldn’t be the best pass rusher on the team if the Bears signed him.”

Should Chicago Bears Sign Za’Darius Smith to Pair With Montez Sweat?

.@clayharbs82's top 3️⃣ unsigned free agents Do you want to see any of these guys in a Bears uniform next season? 🤔#BigPFBShow pic.twitter.com/jTcAvXPPa0 — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) May 23, 2025

Harbor made some strong points in his endorsement, but he also acknowledged that Smith, who will be 33 when the regular season rolls around, “isn’t going to be a long term option.”

Smith has carved out a formidable career since entering the league in 2015. Drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens, he spent his first four seasons there, before breaking out with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

Midway through the 2024 season, Smith was traded to the Detroit Lions, where, as Harbor noted, he played very well. His presence proved particularly valuable as the Lions dealt with injuries to key defensive players, including Aidan Hutchinson. In March 2025, the Lions released Smith, freeing up $5.7 million in cap space.

Throughout his career, the veteran pass rusher has accumulated 69.0 sacks over 117 games.

More on Chicago’s Current Need for Pass Rushers

For the Bears, signing Smith would make sense, as he appears to have some gas left in the tank based on last year’s performance. The Bears have struggled in recent seasons to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and Smith’s proven ability to disrupt offenses could provide an immediate boost.

His experience in the NFC North, including stints with the Packers, Lions and Vikings means he’s familiar with the division’s dynamics and rivalries, and he has been relatively durable in recent years, not missing more than one game a season over the last three years.

Smith’s leadership and veteran presence could also be an asset, as the Bears’ defense has several young players on the defensive line.

Financially, Smith will likely be seeking a short-term deal that allows him to have a meaningful role. If he signed with the Bears, he would have that opportunity.