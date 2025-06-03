Bears ‘Should Consider Trading’ Defensive Stalwart Before Regular Season

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings is entering the final year of the two-year, $8 million extension he signed with the Chicago Bears in 2023.

“Big Bill,” as he’s known in and around Halas Hall, has been an integral run-stuffer and veteran leader on the defensive line since his arrival, and some believe his skill set coupled with a few new additions to the team could make him a trade candidate.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed one player each NFL squad “should consider trading” prior to the start of the season, and for the Bears, he chose Billings.

“The Chicago Bears paid big money in the offseason for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The problem is that with Jarrett in Chicago and promising youngster Gervon Dexter also on the roster, the role moving forward for veteran nose tackle Andrew Billings is unclear,” Davenport wrote on June 3.

“The 30-year-old has missed significant time in three of the past five seasons—including nine games a year ago with a torn pectoral muscle. But when healthy, Billings is a capable lane-clogger, and he could net a Day 3 pick from another club this summer—especially if a team suffers an injury along the interior of the defensive line.”

Billings Has Been Key for Bears Defensive Line Over Past 2 Seasons

Billings joined the Bears in March 2023 on a one-year deal and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of their D-line. Bears GM Ryan Poles, who is a huge fan of Billings, inked him to an extension in November 2023, with $6 million guaranteed.

That year, in 2023, Billings started all 17 games and finished with 27 total tackles (12 solo, 3 for loss) and two quarterback hits. His impact went far beyond the stat sheet, as coaches and teammates alike praised his staunch veteran presence and leadership.

In 2024, Billings started the first eight games, tallying 13 tackles (nine solo, 2 for loss), 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble. His season was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, landing him on injured reserve in November.

Entering the 2025 season, Billings is in the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $2.06 million and a cap hit of $3.32 million (all contract numbers via Over the Cap). Considering his affordable contract combined with his leadership and proven performance when healthy, it’s easy to see why some folks view him as an attractive trade asset.

More on Why Chicago Bears DT Andrew Billings Is Considered a Strong Trade Candidate

Billings’ ability to anchor the defensive line and mentor younger players would be a benefit to many teams around the league, particularly those looking for interior D-linemen. His experience and skill set could provide immediate impact for a contender looking to strengthen their defensive front.

Teams like the Dallas Cowboys (Matt Eberflus reunion, anyone?), Kansas City Chiefs or even the Seattle Seahawks would make sense as potential trade partners.

For Chicago, trading Billings could be a smart way to capitalize on his value while also adding some draft capital.

That said, if he picks up where he left off before the pectoral injury, he could prove too valuable to let go. It all depends on the health and overall performance of his fellow interior D-linemen.

If Jarrett stays healthy and both Dexter and second-round rookie Shemar Turner play well, it’s possible the Bears will trade Billings. If anyone goes down or struggles, though, Big Bill will likely be sticking around at least through 2025.