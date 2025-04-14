Bears Lock Up Young Star With Record-Setting Contract Extension: Report

The Chicago Bears locked up a key piece of their secondary for the near future, inking slot cornerback Kyler Gordon to a three-year extension on April 13.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the details, and the Bears brought out the Brink’s truck for this one.

“Bears reached (an) agreement today on a three-year, $40 million extension that includes $31.25 million guaranteed with CB Kyler Gordon,” Schefter wrote on Threads. “The deal now makes Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner and contractually ties him to Chicago through the 2028 season.”

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has said on multiple occasions that keeping young, ascending players such as Gordon around is a priority, and now he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

More on Why Chicago Bears Signed CB Kyler Gordon to a Contract Extension

Locking up Gordon for the near future keeps him on as part of a strong core of young players for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to mold. The extension also reflects the Bears’ confidence in Gordon’s development, particularly after a strong 2024 season where he emerged as one of the NFL’s best slot corners.

The Bears’ decision to extend Gordon stems from both his on-field versatility and his ability to act on his keen football instincts. He showed he could thrive both as a nickel corner and when tasked with outside duties in sub-packages, giving the Bears flexibility in the secondary.

Chicago’s brass clearly sees him as a centerpiece of their defense moving forward.

The new deal also sends a strong message through the locker room that homegrown talent (Gordon was Poles’ first-ever draft pick) coupled with hard work and reliability will be rewarded.

Poles and Allen have both stated in previous press conferences that Gordon’s work ethic, football IQ and athleticism make him a key cog in Chicago’s defensive machine. Now with Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, Chicago has two of the brightest young CBs in the league.

Gordon Has Shown Steady, Consistent Improvement Since Entering the NFL

Since being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (39th overall) out of Washington, Gordon has gotten better by the season. As a rookie, he started 14 games and flashed potential but also experienced the typical ups and downs of a first-year CB. He finished with three interceptions, six passes defended and 71 total tackles in 2022.

In 2023, Gordon showed improvement, nabbing two interceptions while also logging six pass breakups and his first career sack. Noticeably, the growth came in his nickel coverage ability. His instincts and ability to click and close on underneath routes made him a reliable defender inside, and PFF credited him with a 78.1 coverage grade when lined up in the slot, one of the better marks in the NFC.

The 2024 season was Gordon’s true breakout, though. He played in 15 games (13 starts) and notched career-highs in interceptions (4), passes defended (13) and tackles (81). He was also lauded for his physical run defense, recording four tackles for loss, a relatively high number for a corner.

His ability to blitz off the edge in Allen’s designs should add yet another dimension to Chicago’s pass rush. Basically, Gordon has become a glue player — someone the Bears could rely on to erase mistakes and cover multiple roles. That appears to be the perfect descriptor, as it looks like Gordon will be sticking around for a while.