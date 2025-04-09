Bears Sign ‘Gigantic’ DB Just 1 Day After His Release From Vikings

On April 7, the Minnesota Vikings released veteran cornerback Nahshon Wright. A day later, the Chicago Bears announced they’re signing him to a one-year contract.

The move reunites Wright with Bears’ new defensive backs coach Al Harris, who previously coached him in Dallas. Wright’s familiarity with Harris’s coaching style and preferences should help him, as he’ll likely be competing for a spot on special teams and as depth in the secondary.

As Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times noted, at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Wright “is gigantic for a cornerback.” At 26 years old, he’s still young and could have his best days in front of him. Harris must have liked working with him previously enough to bring him in.

Let’s delve further into the newest member of the Bears and his history in the NFL.

More on Bears New CB Signing Nahshon Wright

The Dallas Cowboys selected Wright, a former Oregon State product, in the third round (99th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over his three seasons with Dallas, Wright appeared in 33 regular season games, starting three. His tenure with the Cowboys saw him amass 37 total tackles, including 27 solo tackles and a TFL, along with five passes defensed and an interception.

In August of 2024, the Cowboys traded Wright to the Vikings in exchange for cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. His time in Minnesota was brief; he appeared in just one game during the 2024 season, contributing 15 snaps on special teams. The majority of his stint with the Vikings was spent on the practice squad.

Now, he has a new opportunity with a familiar coach.

Can Wright Carve Out a Role for Himself in Chicago?

Given Wright’s unique physical attributes, particularly his exceptional height, he does present intriguing possibilities. His stature allows him to match up well against taller receivers, potentially making him a valuable asset in red-zone situations and against teams with sizable receivers.

While his on-field production has been modest thus far, the Bears and Harris could utilize Wright in specific packages that leverage his length and reach to disrupt passing lanes and contest catches more effectively.

Additionally, Wright’s prior experience on special teams could be advantageous. Special teams play is often a critical component of roster decisions, and Wright’s willingness and ability to contribute in this phase of the game may enhance his value. His previous roles suggest he could be deployed that way.

Ultimately, Wright’s role with the Bears will likely depend on his performance during training camp and over the team’s three preseason games. If he can capitalize on his physical tools and rapport with Coach Harris to refine his technique and understanding of the defense, Wright could carve out a niche role.

He’ll face an uphill battle, though. All-Pro Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson will be the starting CBs barring an unforeseen situation, with Kyler Gordon in the slot and Terell Smith there as depth.

The Bears also recently signed defensive backs Shaun Wade and Nick McCloud to one-year deals, so Wright will likely be competing with them for a spot on the roster. If he doesn’t make the team, he’s a definite practice squad candidate.