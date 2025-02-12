Bears Could Sign ‘Rejuvenated’ Former No. 1 Overall Pick to Back Up Caleb Williams

With new head coach Ben Johnson leading the way, the Chicago Bears may look to add to their quarterbacks room this offseason. Specifically, the Bears could be in the market for an experienced veteran to back up Caleb Williams, who’s now heading into Year 2.

The Bears currently have Tyson Bagent as QB2, and they could still keep him onboard while also making a significant addition to the group.

Williams’ talent is undeniable, but the NFL presents challenges that a veteran presence can help mitigate. Veteran quarterbacks can offer mentorship, providing insights into game preparation, reading defenses and the nuances of professional play. Moreover, in the event of an injury or unforeseen circumstances, having an experienced backup ensures the team’s competitive continuity.

“The Bears need something more on the quarterback depth chart. Ideally, someone who can be relied on in the event that Williams has to miss time, but also someone who can play a mentor-like role with Williams throughout his sophomore campaign,” the folks at Bleacher Report noted, before making an unconventional suggestion: a “rejuvenated and inspirational Jameis Winston.”

Some Background on Winston’s Career

In the 2015 draft, Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over five seasons with the Buccaneers (2015–2019), he showcased his talent, notably leading the league in passing in 2019 with 5,109 yards. However, his tenure was also marred by turnovers, including a league-high 30 interceptions in the 2019 season.

After his stint with Tampa Bay, Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, serving primarily as a backup before earning the starting role in 2021. Injuries limited his contributions, though, leading to his release in 2024.

Over his career, he has accumulated over 24,000 passing yards and 154 touchdowns. In the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, Winston stepped in as the starter after Deshaun Watson’s injury, amassing 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns over 12 games. Notably, he set a franchise record with 497 passing yards in a single game against the Denver Broncos.

There are also some commonalities Winston and Williams share that might be attractive to the Bears.

Should Chicago Bears Sign Jameis Winston to Back Up Caleb Williams?

Winston presents an interesting case for Chicago, largely due to the similarities between his career and that of Williams.

In 2013, Winston led Florida State to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the youngest player at that time to receive the award. Both he and Williams went from winning the Heisman to getting picked No. 1 overall. Winston finished with a 6-120 record as a rookie QB; Williams finished with a 5-12 mark.

Winston’s extensive experience could be helpful in mentoring Williams. Having navigated the challenges of being a first-overall pick himself, Winston understands the pressures and expectations that accompany such a role. His insights could aid Williams in adjusting to the NFL’s demands, both on and off the field.

But there are also some red flags that come with Winston the Bears may find too glaring.

Throughout his career, Winston has faced several off-field controversies, including a 2016 groping allegation. In 2016, an Uber driver accused Winston of groping her during a ride. The NFL investigated the incident and, in 2018, suspended Winston for three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Bears GM Ryan Poles likes to talk about fostering a positive team culture with minimal distractions, so it’s likely the Bears will look elsewhere for a backup QB, if they look at all.

A seasoned quarterback, such as Joe Flacco, who demonstrated his enduring capabilities with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, could be more what Chicago is looking for.