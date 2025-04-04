Bears Sign Former Ravens 3rd-Round Starter & Ex-Patriots DB

The Chicago Bears made a few additions to their roster on April 3, signing veteran wide receiver Miles Boykin and defensive back Shaun Wade to one-year contracts.

In an additional move, the Bears also signed veteran quarterback Case Keenum to a one-year deal.

Now heading into Year 6, a native of Tinley Park, Illinois, Boykin didn’t grow up a fan of the Bears — his NFL idol is former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson — but he’s the latest in a series of hometown players general manager Ryan Poles has brought to Chicago, a group that includes linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Wade, 26, didn’t see action at all in 2024, although he spent the entire season on the Los Angeles Chargers‘ practice squad, getting elevated to the active roster once. Let’s take a closer look at both players.

More on New Chicago Bears WR Signing Miles Boykin

Boykin played college football at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wideout has nice speed for his size, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, a feat that helped him get taken in Round 3 of the 2019 draft.

The Baltimore Ravens snagged him with the 93rd overall pick and incorporated him right away. During his rookie season, Boykin appeared in all 16 games, starting 11. He finished with 13 receptions for 198 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

In his second season (2020) with Baltimore, Boykin played in all 16 games, starting 13. He improved his overall stats, amassing 19 receptions for 266 yards and four TDs.

His role diminished in 2021, though, largely due to injuries and increased competition within Baltimore’s receiving corps. He wound up playing in only eight games, finishing with just one reception for six yards.

The Ravens released him in the spring of 2022. Seeking a fresh start, Boykin was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over two seasons with the Steelers (2022 and 2023), he played in 33 games, primarily contributing on special teams. He recorded a combined total of five receptions for 28 yards, also contributing 15 tackles on special teams in that span.

Throughout his NFL career, Boykin has amassed 38 catches, 498 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns over 73 games. His experience might help him land a role on Chicago’s special teams unit, where could serve as a gunner, but he’s a long shot to make the roster at this point.

More on New Chicago Bears DB Signing Shaun Wade

Another former Raven, Wade was selected by Baltimore in the fifth round (160th overall) out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. But before he ever got to play a regular-season game, he was traded to the New England Patriots in August of 2021.

Over three seasons with the Patriots, Wade’s opportunities were limited initially, but he saw increased playing time in 2023 due to injuries within the team’s secondary. That season, he played in 14 games, starting six. He recorded 23 tackles along with one pass deflection. Despite his uptick in production, the Pats waived him in August of 2024.

Following his release from the Patriots, Wade joined the Chargers’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster on October 21, only to be waived and re-signed to the practice squad shortly thereafter.

Throughout his NFL career thus far, Wade has appeared in 20 games, starting six and has amassed 26 tackles and one pass deflection. Another player who could have value on special teams, he has a shot at making the team’s practice squad if he plays extremely well.