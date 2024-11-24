Simone Biles Jubilant After Owens Makes Huge Play in Bears, Vikings Game: Watch

Despite all of the stars on the Chicago Bears roster, the most famous athlete at Soldier Field on Sundays is often Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles, the wife of Bears safety Jonathan Owens, again grabbed the spotlight for a brief moment in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings after her husband made a second-down stop near the goal line during the first quarter that saved a touchdown — and then some.

Owens met Vikings running back Aaron Jones in the backfield and ripped the football out of his grasp, creating a turnover and gaining possession for Chicago. He then gathered his defensive teammates to celebrate the stop before the Fox Sports broadcast went to a shot of Biles pointing at her husband and joining in the celebration from a private box.

“[Jonathan Owens] makes a play and [Simone Biles] is pumped 🙌,” Fox captioned the video, which can be seen here.”

