How The Bears’ Offense Is Set Up To Take An Exponential Jump In 2026

The Chicago Bears franchise looks vastly different from a year ago. NFL Network Senior National Reporter Stacey Dales stated that the team “feels like worlds apart” from where they were at this point last year in an appearance on The Insiders.

“We saw an exponential jump last season with this offense under Ben Johnson in the development of Caleb Williams. I expect another exponential jump,” Dales proclaimed on air.

Dales then recapped what the Bears’ offense accomplished last season.

“We’re talking about a team in Chicago offensively that had the second-most offensive plays in the NFL last season, just behind the Dallas Cowboys. Sixth-best total offense in terms of yards in the NFL last season, they were top ten in scoring, top five in rushing the football, and nobody protected the ball better than this guy in the offense, Caleb Williams. They had the fewest giveaways in the league.”

The Bears’ Offense Is Ahead Of The Curve Compared to Last Year

Dales then outlined how the Bears are better positioned this year to take the exponential jump she expects.

“Now, when you talk about where they’re at, the confidence is already soaring as Press Taylor, the Offensive Coordinator, recently discussed. They understand the concepts, they understand the verbiage, they understand what worked last year, what didn’t work last year, and they added pieces. Zavion Thomas, out of LSU, gives a speed component to the wide receiver group in a hybrid role. Sam Roush adds another dimension to the tight end group, and now you’re talking about 12 personnel options, even 13 personnel options based upon the defense you face. Obviously, DJ Moore… he is gone, but Luther Burden, Ben Johnson, guys told us to buy stock in. I’m not just buying stock in Luther Burden; however, I’m buying stock in this entire Chicago offense.”

One major piece of the Chicago Bears offense that Dales didn’t directly mention was third-year wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is set to become the team’s new top wideout option. While Odunze hasn’t received any direct glowing praise from Ben Johnson yet, he has been a consistent highlight machine in OTAs. The Bears’ social media has posted numerous big plays between the 2024 first-round duo.

Odunze will be looking to stay fully healthy next season as he attempts to reach his full potential in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Caleb Williams’ Accuracy Expected to Improve

One of the Bears’ most recent OTA clips to go viral is once again between Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams. In the clip, Williams launches a 67-yard deep ball on the run to Odunze, who beat cornerback Tyrique Stevenson for a touchdown.

Williams became known for these type of throws throughout last season. Coming into the league, Williams’ big-play ability led to him becoming the first overall pick in 2024. Now entering year three, Dales expects him to continue to refine the more nuanced part of quarterbacking even further.

“I expect their numbers to go up. It will be more detailed. Caleb Williams will be more accurate because he understands what he’s doing, as we saw that second-half growth in him last year…and you’re looking at that maybe 58% completion percentage driving up north towards that target, the desired 70% that we know Ben Johnson would like.”