It’s something a lot of Chicago Bears fans don’t want to hear, but it appears the Bears organization has finally made up its mind about leaving the city of Chicago and building the new stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears’ Board of Directors voted on June 4th to advance the stadium development in Hammond.

“The Bears’ Board of Directors voted Thursday to advance the stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact to be selected,” Schefter tweeted out. “This is this first time that the Bears’ board has voted on any stadium site. As one source said, ‘There is more work to do but barring anything very strange, it’s a done deal.'”

Schefter followed up by tweeting, “Once finalized, the move would bring the Bears across state lines into Indiana, ending decades of speculation surrounding potential stadium sites in Illinois.”

Bears Drop Major Stadium News Update, Plans to Leave Chicago

A lot of Bears fans are upset about this whole situation, and rightfully so. It’s the Chicago Bears, not the Hammond Bears. Regardless, it looks like the team is one major step closer to moving across state lines, with Chairman George H. McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren releasing a statement in response to the news.

“Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected. We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunitites to its residents and businesses.”

In the end, the Bears couldn’t come up with a solution to stay in Chicago, or even the state of Illinois. Now they most likely will head over to Indiana and join the Indianapolis Colts as the state’s second NFL franchise.

Here are some comments from the Bears’ statement on X:

“Bad move. Bears leadership clearly looking at cost saves and not fan/revenue potential compared to an Arlington Heights/Chicago option. Pride and Joy of Indiana I guess? What a let down.” @KurTKapfer

“Honestly all 3 parties are to blame for the s*** show that this was. It’s pathetic they couldn’t figure something out with Chicago but it’s par for the course with Illinois politics. I still love this team and always will but this is a stain for all parties involved. ” @SoaringB_Rad

“I am disappointed the Bears are leaving Chicago/Illinois. A new stadium will be amazing but I will definitely miss the lakefront view etc. and Arlington Heights had promise. No idea what they do with that land now.” @davebftv

More on the Stadium Situation

Robert McCoppin of the Chicago Tribune wrote more on the details surrounding the whole Bears stadium saga.

“The Illinois General Assembly’s failure to take up the bill, which several House lawmakers said was due to a lack of time to study the proposal, immediately raised questions about the fate of the Bears’ future home stadium. The team has an offer from Indiana to construct a taxpayer-financed stadium and surrounding mixed-use entertainment district in Hammond, near Wolf Lake, 20 miles southeast of Chicago.

Bears officials cautioned that the board’s vote does not mean Hammond is a done deal.”

A recent poll also revealed that 56% of respondents said they would rather see the team move to Arlington Heights, compared to just 10% saying they want to see the move to Indiana.