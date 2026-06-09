Bears Tabbed to Sign 4x Pro Bowl, 11,504-Yard WR in ‘Dream’ DJ Moore Replacement

The Chicago Bears shocked many around the NFL when they traded veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason.

The move gave Chicago additional flexibility and accelerated its youth movement on offense. It also created a need for another proven receiver alongside Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

One NFL analyst believes the Bears already have the perfect solution.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano recently matched the league’s top remaining free agents with ideal landing spots.

When it came to veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Manzano identified Chicago as one of the best fits.

Diggs remains available despite producing another strong season in 2025. The four-time Pro Bowler enters the offseason with 11,504 career receiving yards and 85 touchdowns. He also brings plenty of playoff experience and veteran leadership.

Bears Linked to Proven Veteran Receiver

Manzano believes Chicago should consider adding Diggs after moving on from Moore.

“Perhaps the Bears take a chance on Diggs because they need an experienced wide receiver after trading DJ Moore to the Bills,” Manzano wrote.

The veteran receiver played a major role in New England’s offense last season. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He also helped quarterback Drake Maye develop during the Patriots‘ run to Super Bowl LX.

Manzano acknowledged that Diggs has generated headlines away from football during the past year. However, he also stressed that the veteran continues to perform at a high level on the field.

“Diggs, who will turn 33 in November, still possesses considerable on-field ability,” Manzano wrote.

That production could attract teams looking for immediate help before training camp begins. The Bears fit that description.

Chicago currently projects Odunze and Burden as its top two receivers. Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas round out the depth chart.

Adding a proven veteran would give the offense another dependable target.

Why Diggs Makes Sense for Caleb Williams and the Bears

The Bears spent the offseason building around quarterback Caleb Williams. Head coach Ben Johnson now enters his second season in Chicago with expectations rising across the organization.

Diggs could help accelerate Williams’ development.

The veteran remains one of the NFL’s best route runners. He knows how to create separation and find openings in coverage. Those traits could make life easier for a young quarterback.

Diggs could also provide leadership in a young receiver room. Odunze and Burden possess enormous upside, but neither player has reached his prime. Learning from a receiver with more than 11,500 career yards could be valuable.

The financial side may also work in Chicago’s favor.

The Bears still have more than $11 million in available cap space. If Diggs’ market remains quiet, Chicago could pursue him on a short-term deal.

Nothing appears imminent at this stage, but the connection makes sense on paper.

The Bears need experience at wide receiver, and Diggs needs a contender with a promising young quarterback.

That combination could make Chicago one of the most intriguing landing spots for the veteran free agent.