Bears Projected to Sign Former $96 Million All-Pro WR to Bargain Deal

The Chicago Bears could be looking to replace veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen when 2025 NFL free agency begins in about two weeks, and CBS Sports predicts they could turn to another former All-Pro to solve their problem.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell recently broke down the free-agent wide receiver market that will start rumbling when negotiations formally begin at noon E.T. on March 10 and identified a series of landing spots for the top talents projected to hit the market.

While Allen — whom the Bears must re-sign to retain for 2025 — made the list, Podell also named Chicago as one of the “best team fits” for former $96 million All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose contract with the Houston Texans expires in two weeks.

He even predicted the Bears could sign Diggs for less than $15 million annually.

“Going to a place where there’s already an established No. 1 option would make the most sense,” Podell wrote Monday. “Although at this stage of Diggs’ career, he may just want to chase the biggest check that would involve a high number of targets.”

Are Bears Right for Stefon Diggs Coming Off Injury?

Two years ago — hell, even last year — a swing for Diggs would have felt a little too ambitious for the Bears, but that might not be the case during the 2025 offseason.

When the Texans acquired Diggs last offseason, expectations were that he would give quarterback C.J. Stroud a reliable passing target for the 2024 season while also adding to his value for his first foray into free agency in 2025. Unfortunately for him, he had his season cut short when he tore his ACL against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Now, Diggs — who will turn 32 in November — is looking for a team willing to take a bit of risk on him coming off a season-ending knee injury. He may prefer to find a landing spot where he can guarantee himself the most consistent targets, but that depends on his options and whether he wants good money, a good role or a shot at a title more.

If Diggs likes what the Bears are cooking with new head coach Ben Johnson or wants a little vengeance against his former Minnesota Vikings team, Chicago could make sense. They have the cap space to make him a generous offer and, even with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze returning, must find a steady replacement for Allen on the roster.

For one year and $15 million, the Bears could do a whole lot worse than Diggs.

Bears Will Have Other WR Options in Free Agency

Whether the Bears take a $15 million-plus swing on a wide receiver in free agency could depend on how badly Johnson wants to upgrade the firepower of his new offense, but it seems unlikely they would invest so much money into the position with Moore making $27.5 million annually and Odunze entering Year 2 of his first-round rookie contract.

Even still, don’t be surprised if the Bears sign at least one veteran wide receiver.

While the Bears might not want to fork over the money it would take to sign someone like Diggs, Amari Cooper and Chris Godwin, there are some value fits who could make sense for the third or fourth receiver role. Darius Slayton, K.J. Osborn and Marquise Brown are all under 30 years old and could add more experience to the receiver corps.

There is also Tim Patrick, who revived his career under Johnson’s guidance in Detroit last season after suffering season-ending injuries in each of the previous two years.