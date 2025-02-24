Hi, Subscriber

Bears Projected to Sign Former $96 Million All-Pro WR to Bargain Deal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Stefon Diggs Bears Free Agency Targets Chicago Bears News
Getty
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears could be looking to replace veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen when 2025 NFL free agency begins in about two weeks, and CBS Sports predicts they could turn to another former All-Pro to solve their problem.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell recently broke down the free-agent wide receiver market that will start rumbling when negotiations formally begin at noon E.T. on March 10 and identified a series of landing spots for the top talents projected to hit the market.

While Allen — whom the Bears must re-sign to retain for 2025 — made the list, Podell also named Chicago as one of the “best team fits” for former $96 million All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose contract with the Houston Texans expires in two weeks.

He even predicted the Bears could sign Diggs for less than $15 million annually.

“Going to a place where there’s already an established No. 1 option would make the most sense,” Podell wrote Monday. “Although at this stage of Diggs’ career, he may just want to chase the biggest check that would involve a high number of targets.”

Are Bears Right for Stefon Diggs Coming Off Injury?

Two years ago — hell, even last year — a swing for Diggs would have felt a little too ambitious for the Bears, but that might not be the case during the 2025 offseason.

When the Texans acquired Diggs last offseason, expectations were that he would give quarterback C.J. Stroud a reliable passing target for the 2024 season while also adding to his value for his first foray into free agency in 2025. Unfortunately for him, he had his season cut short when he tore his ACL against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Now, Diggs — who will turn 32 in November — is looking for a team willing to take a bit of risk on him coming off a season-ending knee injury. He may prefer to find a landing spot where he can guarantee himself the most consistent targets, but that depends on his options and whether he wants good money, a good role or a shot at a title more.

If Diggs likes what the Bears are cooking with new head coach Ben Johnson or wants a little vengeance against his former Minnesota Vikings team, Chicago could make sense. They have the cap space to make him a generous offer and, even with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze returning, must find a steady replacement for Allen on the roster.

For one year and $15 million, the Bears could do a whole lot worse than Diggs.

Bears Will Have Other WR Options in Free Agency

Whether the Bears take a $15 million-plus swing on a wide receiver in free agency could depend on how badly Johnson wants to upgrade the firepower of his new offense, but it seems unlikely they would invest so much money into the position with Moore making $27.5 million annually and Odunze entering Year 2 of his first-round rookie contract.

Even still, don’t be surprised if the Bears sign at least one veteran wide receiver.

While the Bears might not want to fork over the money it would take to sign someone like Diggs, Amari Cooper and Chris Godwin, there are some value fits who could make sense for the third or fourth receiver role. Darius Slayton, K.J. Osborn and Marquise Brown are all under 30 years old and could add more experience to the receiver corps.

There is also Tim Patrick, who revived his career under Johnson’s guidance in Detroit last season after suffering season-ending injuries in each of the previous two years.

Jordan J. Wilson is a sports reporter who covers the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He has previously covered all levels of sports — high school, college and pro — for a variety of publications including The Indianapolis Star, The News-Gazette, Springfield State-Journal Register and Peoria Journal Star. More about Jordan J. Wilson

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Bears Projected to Sign Former $96 Million All-Pro WR to Bargain Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x