Bears Remain in Mix to Replace Braxton Jones with Rival Pro-Bowler

The Chicago Bears appear to have two weak spots on the offensive line as training camp approaches, and its arrival could mark the timeline in which the front office takes a step to address the more concerning of them.

Second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo — who took over the left tackle job during the second half of his rookie year in 2025, starting six regular-season games and Chicago’s first playoff outing against the Green Bay Packers — suffered a torn patellar tendon over Wildcard Weekend.

The injury is likely to keep him out through most of 2026, and led the Bears back to Braxton Jones and a one-year contract this spring after benching him last season.

If Chicago goes to Week 1 with Jones, reserve tackle Theo Benedet and Jedrick Wills Jr. on a league minimum salary, the team will be taking a considerable risk that it can fill the line’s most important slot with a patchwork of below-average performers.

Another option, and perhaps the safest/most expensive remaining, is to pursue former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker in free agency. Harrison Graham of “Chicago Bears Now” hosted a mailbag on YouTube Saturday and said he believes there is still a reasonable chance Decker ends up in the Windy City.

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“I think certainly. Now, is he gonna still be available by then? Where is he at in his training? I’m not sure,” Graham said. “I’m guessing a guy like him is gonna wait this out into camp and see what his options are.”

Decker should have multiple teams interested in his services, including potentially the Los Angeles Rams who are putting together what looks like a strong Super Bowl contender in 2026. Spotrac projects Decker’s market value at two years and $42.7 million.

Taylor Decker Played for Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Across 3 Years in Detroit

Bears head coach Ben Johnson spent three years (2022-24) as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, during which Decker was the starting left tackle the entire time.

The relationship between the two ties Decker to Chicago in a potentially stronger fashion than any other suitor, but his projected price could prove the deciding factor. Graham laid out two scenarios in which it is most likely for Decker to reunite with Johnson.

“I do think the Bears are probably rattling in the back of his mind if Braxton Jones isn’t looking the part or an injury pops up,” Graham said. “So yeah, I think there’s still a world where they would certainly bring him in. I would say that world is one of two things: one, Braxton Jones does not look the part and these other guys don’t have it either — Jedrick Wills, Theo Benedet, who they just view as a backup.”

“Or two, there’s an injury,” he added.

Bears Also Have Considerable Questions at Center Position

The Bears also had to replace starting center Drew Dalman after he retired unexpectedly this offseason.

Chicago traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Garrett Bradbury earlier this offseason and then selected Logan Jones out of Iowa in the second round of the NFL draft.

Bradbury, 31, has been a below-average starter over the course of his career. Jones is a talented and seasoned rookie at 24 years old and is well-versed in the type of zone blocking schemes Johnson favors due to his time at Iowa. However, he is also a first-year player in the league, which typically comes with growing pains regardless of talent or experience.