Lions TE Sam LaPorta Has 7-Word Warning for Bears HC Ben Johnson

Sam LaPorta has a message for Ben Johnson now that his former offensive coordinator is head coach of the Chicago Bears.

In a March 26 appearance on Kay Adams’ show “Up & Adams” the Detroit Lions tight end spoke highly of Johnson, who he worked with for two seasons.

“Happy for Ben,” LaPorta said. “He was one of the big reasons they brought me into the Lions.”

LaPorta was attending the NFLPA Classic golf tournament in Mexico, but his mind was already on the upcoming 2025 regular season, when the Lions and Bears will face each other twice. While he’s stoked for his former OC, LaPorta had a message for Johnson regarding game days.

“Nothing but respect for him, but on Sunday afternoons this fall,” LaPorta told Adams, “there will be friends turned to enemies.”

Sam LaPorta on Ben Johnson Leaving to Coach Chicago Bears: ‘It Hurts’

After helping draft him in 2023, Johnson immediately integrated LaPorta into the Lions’ offense, utilizing his versatility, route-running acumen and physicality in both short-yardage and deep-passing situations.

Statistically, LaPorta had one of the most productive rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history. In 2023, he finished with 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 86 receptions broke the Lions’ franchise record for most catches by a tight end in a single season and ranked among the top all-time for rookie tight ends league-wide.

Their working relationship was one built on mutual trust. Johnson often praised LaPorta’s intelligence and work ethic, while LaPorta consistently credited Johnson for putting him in positions to succeed. By aligning LaPorta’s skill set with modern, tight end-friendly concepts (like mismatches against linebackers and option routes in space), Johnson elevated the rookie into a primary offensive threat. It’s understandable LaPorta might miss that.

“It hurts, of course,” LaPorta told Adams about losing Johnson to a divisional rival. “You spend a lot of time with these people, invest a lot of energy and effort and hard work together. You know it’s mutual, you’re excited that he’s gonna run his own team and organization and have a lot on his plate. So, just very exciting times for him, and it is exciting times for us too as we turn towards our new staff.”

Ben Johnson Should Elevate Bears Offense, Especially TEs Room

Now, Johnson will work with Bears TEs Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe, and he will likely do what he did in Detroit in 2023: draft another young player to add to the group.

Johnson frequently schemed plays specifically to put LaPorta in advantageous positions, like seam routes against zone coverage or drag routes that capitalized on LaPorta’s yards-after-catch ability. Johnson’s ability to adapt and evolve the offense also helped keep LaPorta fresh and unpredictable, as defenses were often unsure how he would be deployed week to week. Their collaboration not only accelerated LaPorta’s development but also added a new dimension to Detroit’s offense. Expect more of the same in Chicago.

Johnson’s creative and forward-thinking offensive approach made LaPorta’s rookie year not only historic, but a blueprint for how tight ends can thrive early in their careers when placed in the right system. It’ll be fun to see the duo compete against each other next year and beyond.