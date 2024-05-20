Bears ‘Most Underrated’ Player Poised for Monster Payday

The Chicago Bears have a good deal of talent on rookie contracts, which leaves some cap room available for well-deserved contract extensions.
One player who has positioned himself for a significant raise in the coming months is offensive guard Teven Jenkins. Not only has he shown versatility, playing on both the right and left sides of the line, he has down so with an efficiency that places him near the top of the NFL at his position.
“#Bears OL Teven Jenkins has been a top-15 guard in the NFL in PFF [Pro Football Focus] grades in each of the past two years,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron posted to X on May 18. “He flipped from the left to the right side seamlessly, which isn’t easy to do midseason. If he’s healthy in 2024, he could get a huge payday in a flourishing guard market.”
Jenkins’ performance last season earned him the moniker of Chicago’s “most underrated player,” per Zoltán Buday of PFF.
“Jenkins, who was moved inside from tackle following his rookie season, showed in 2023 that his solid performance at guard in 2022 was not a fluke season but a sign of things to come,” Buday wrote on May 13. “While he missed time due to injury and needed to line up at both guard positions last season, Jenkins still finished the season as PFF’s 14th highest-graded guard in 2023 (72.6).”
Teven Jenkins Hitting Extension Eligibility at Right Time
A new deal for Jenkins this offseason is also a solid path for Chicago to create even more salary cap space moving forward.
The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department pegged an early extension for Jenkins as one of the best ways for the Bears to open up cap room beyond the approximately $22.7 million they have currently.
“Guard Teven Jenkins is probably Chicago’s top priority. Injuries have been an issue since he was drafted in 2021, but he has settled in as a quality starting guard,” BR wrote. “The price of interior linemen is going up, and using the franchise tag in 2025 could be costly. This year’s tag value for offensive linemen was just under $21 million. Extending Jenkins early could make sense, as he’s just 26 years old, and the 2025 market will likely be headlined by older guards like Zack Martin and Kevin Zeitler.”
Jenkins was a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) in 2021 out of Oklahoma State. He is entering the final season of his four-year, $8.4 million rookie deal.
Bears Offensive Line Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Next Season
Locking up Jenkins long-term — which Chicago can probably do for a little cheaper this offseason than next based on rising salaries, etc. — is also just good business for the Bears.
The offensive line was better than perhaps some credited it with being in 2023, though Buday ranked the unit 19th in the league following the conclusion of the regular season. The team swapped center Lucas Patrick, the weakest link last season, for Coleman Shelton.
Despite that move, which will presumably prove an upgrade, questions remain across the unit. Right guard Nate Davis underperformed his $10 million annual average salary last season as a well-below average performer at the position, per PFF.
Meanwhile, right tackle Darnell Wright is entering just his second professional campaign after the Bears selected him 10th overall in 2023. On the other side, Braxton Jones has been solid but may not be the long-term answer at left tackle.