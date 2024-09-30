Bears Give Unclear Update on Teven Jenkins’ Week 5 Return

Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins could still return to the lineup for Week 5’s game with the Carolina Panthers, but head coach Matt Eberflus is not yet prepared to say anything more than he is “day-to-day” with his injury.

Jenkins suffered a rib injury while making a block on a second-and-6 play during the Bears’ third drive of their 24-18 home win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The Bears then moved newly-anointed starter Matt Pryor from right guard to left guard to replace him and called veteran Nate Davis off the bench to cover Pryor at right guard.

While the Bears initially ruled Jenkins as questionable to return to the game, they ruled him before the second half with what Eberflus said September 30 was a “bruised rib.”

“Teven’s got a bruised rib,” Eberflus told reporters on Monday. “In terms of that, we’ll see where it is. He’s day-to-day, but we’ll see [how] he heals for tomorrow and then into Wednesday. We’ll make a designation at that point and see where he goes.”

The Bears should provide more details on Jenkins’ outlook for Week 5 when they issue their first injury report for their game with the Panthers following October 2’s practice. How Jenkins progresses — in terms of his practice participation — could go a long way in determining whether the Bears will have him available to start for them on Sunday.