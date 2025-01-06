Bears Predicted to Part Ways With Elite $8 Million Starter in Roster Overhaul

The Chicago Bears have some tough calls to make this offseason as they rebuild a roster that underachieved across most of a disappointing 5-12 campaign.

Chicago’s offensive line has to be the priority in both the draft and free agency, as opposing defenses sacked rookie quarterback Caleb Williams a league-leading 68 times. One might imagine that the rebuild of the offensive front might include a contract extension for left guard Teven Jenkins, who was the best player in the unit based on player grades from Pro Football Focus (Jenkins was 14th out 77 players who saw enough snaps at the position to qualify in 2024).

However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicted on Monday, January 6, that Jenkins will be playing in a different uniform come 2025 as the franchise heads in another direction.

“Expect the Bears to spend on their interior offensive line after this season’s struggles protecting Williams up front,” Fowler wrote. “That could leave Jenkins looking elsewhere as Chicago replenishes the line.”

Teven Jenkins Has Been Value for Bears on Rookie Deal, Even Despite Injury Issues

Jenkins, a second-round pick of the previous Bears regime back in the 2021 NFL draft, played out the final season of his four-year, $8.4 million rookie contract in 2024.

When healthy, Jenkins has proven himself a talented and versatile member of the offensive line, bordering on the elite class of guards in the league and displaying a capability to play on both sides when called upon. He is also just 26 years old, which puts Jenkins in prime position to sign a significant second contract this March upon becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The biggest problems he has faced since joining the Bears involve health issues. Jenkins has missed 12 games over the past three years due to injury issues and been hampered in several more contests in which he either sustained injuries and had to leave early, or in which he played at considerably less than 100%.

Bears Expected to Draft Multiple Offensive Linemen in First 2 Rounds

If Chicago is worried about Jenkins’ long-term prospects due to his injury problems, it could make sense for the team to reset at his position via the draft, along with multiple others along both the offensive and defensive lines.

General manager Ryan Poles spent last offseason building the team outside-in, which left Chicago at a disadvantage in the trenches on both sides of the football. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said the team will look to prioritize both of those units in the coming months.

“The Bears’ focus should fall on the offensive and defensive lines, and they own Carolina’s second-round pick to help them,” Miller wrote on Monday. “It’s unlikely they’ll draft an interior offensive lineman in the top 10, but they could target a defensive tackle or a defensive end such as Penn State’s Abdul Carter, then double-dip on the offensive line in Round 2 with Alabama’s Tyler Booker at guard and Georgia’s Jared Wilson at center.”

Those moves would leave Darnell Wright, the No. 10 pick in 2023, as the starting right tackle and the currently injured Braxton Jones at left tackle. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Bears utilized some of their $81.5 million in projected 2025 salary cap space to bring in an elite tackle if they can find the appropriate match in free agency.