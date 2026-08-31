Three Newly Available Pass Rushers the Bears Could Target

The Chicago Bears’ initial 53-man roster has been revealed, and many fans are looking at the pass rush group as a position of need.

As of August 30th, Chicago has just five edge rushers on paper — Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo, Daniel Hardy, and Jamree Kromah — with Odeyingbo technically also counting as a hybrid edge rusher/defensive tackle.

There’s a chance the Bears look to bring back Marcus Davenport, who they recently signed, but if that’s not the case, there are a few intriguing options that have hit the open market.

This isn’t to say that any of these guys will be game-changing acquisitions, but each of these pass rushers could offer some major upside and catch general manager Ryan Poles’ attention.

Especially since the Bears still need to put safety Coby Bryant on injured reserve, which will open a spot on the roster.

That said, here are three newly available pass rushers the Bears could look to bring in.

Three Pass Rushers the Bears Could Look to Bring In: Sam Williams — 6’4″, 260 lbs

The writing was on the wall for Sam Williams in Dallas, especially since he was buried in the depth chart behind Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence.

That’s not to say that Williams isn’t a talented pass rusher, as the 27-year-old has produced 9.5 sacks, 85 total tackles, and three forced fumbles since being drafted in the second round back in 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox actually listed the Bears as one of the top landing spots for Williams back in July, writing, “Williams, who had 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons before suffering a torn ACL in 2024, has flashed promise. Landing with a team that has questionable edge depth would give him a better chance to reach his potential than staying buried on Dallas’ depth chart.”

Isaiah Foskey — 6’5″, 265 lbs

Isaiah Foskey, who played under Dennis Allen in New Orleans, never quite found his footing.

The 2023 second-round pick was given a fresh start in Cincinnati and had an extremely productive preseason — finishing with two sacks and a handful of tackles.

“Isaiah Foskey should be on a 53-man roster, I am just not sure that it will be in Cincinnati,” BengalsBrews tweeted out. Well, the Bears likely have interest, especially since they brought him in for a workout last year before he ultimately signed with the Bengals.

Adisa Isaac — 6’4″, 253 lbs

Adisa Isaac is a more interesting case.

A former 2024 third-round pick who only appeared in four games due to injuries, Isaac is more of a wild card.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had this to say about Isaac, who’s still just 24 years old: “Isaac is expected to draw interest from teams looking for a young pass rusher.”

“He had his moments in the preseason, but the Ravens have quality depth,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens, said.

There’s a lot of unknown surrounding Isaac, but that’s what could make him the most appealing as well if Poles believes he has some major upside.