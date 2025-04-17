Bears Re-Sign Team Captain to $20 Million Extension: Report

The Chicago Bears have made some major additions via free agency and the trade market already this offseason, though the last few days have been all about re-upping with impact players already on the roster.

Chicago’s latest move in that regard was to ink linebacker and defensive captain T.J. Edwards to a two-year contract worth a maximum of $20 million. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via social media on Wednesday, April 16.

“Sources: The #Bears have paid another key piece of their defense,” Rapoport posted to his X account. “This time, they lock up [linebacker] T.J. Edwards on a 2-year, $20M extension with $16.6M fully guaranteed.”

T.J. Edwards Has Proven Among Best Signings of Ryan Poles Era in Chicago

Edwards is a six-year veteran of the league and spent his first four seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He inked a three-year contract worth $19.5 million to join the Bears ahead of the 2023 campaign and has paid off as one of general manager Ryan Poles‘ best signings across his three-year tenure in Chicago.

Not only has the 28-year-old linebacker proven himself a team leader across his first two seasons with the franchise, but Edwards has also been equal parts reliable and productive. He has started all 34 regular season games since arriving in Chicago and has made plays at every level of the field.

Edwards has amassed 284 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, 10 pass breakups, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during his time in a Bears uniform, per Pro Football Reference.

Over The Cap rated Edwards’ contract as the 32nd-best out of 194 eligible players at the linebacker position based on the amount Chicago paid him in 2024 against the production he put up.

Bears Prioritized Defense, Extended Cornerback Kyler Gordon on Historic Deal

Chicago also signed defensive back Kyler Gordon to a three-year extension worth $40 million on Sunday, April 13, making him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Poles had previously noted Gordon as an offseason priority for the franchise.

“Two weeks ago at the NFL’s annual meetings, Poles said it was a priority to strike a deal with the former second-round pick, who totaled 75 tackles (including four for loss), five pass breakups and one forced fumble in 15 games during the 2024 season,” Cronin wrote on Monday, April 14. “Gordon has five interceptions in three campaigns with the Bears and has finished in the team’s top six in tackles each season.”

Cronin also noted that Bears new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is a fan of Gordon’s and gave voice to that fact earlier this offseason.

“Kyler Gordon, I think, is an outstanding nickel player,” Allen told reporters. “I have a vision for how we can utilize him. I think the foundation for what we want to do is there, and then I’m just excited about finally getting these guys in here and us having the opportunity to work with him and see exactly what we have.”